Finding enough space for three classes of first-graders was a major discussion for the Bellevue School Board’s meeting last week.
Enrollment for first graders increased in the Bellevue Community School District this school year as each section now has 26 students.
As a result, Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer recommended adding a third section of first grade, and to have someone start the extra teaching position prior to the next board meeting in October.
Meyer suggested the additional classroom for first graders would likely be in the current art room, with the art classes being moved to the elementary workroom, where teachers and students would work around staff lunches.
School board members agreed the key is to also find a quality teacher to work with the first grade with a similar teaching and learning philosophy of the grade and veteran first-grade teachers Mrs. Reeg and Mrs. Roth.
Additionally, with a larger than normal Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes (three sections as well), board members are also thinking about future space needs for the coming years.
"The Board analyzed the situation and determined the best route for our students and their learning was to create a third section for 1st grade,” said Meyer. “While this truly creates a space issue for our building, it is what is best for the students both now and in their future of learning.
Meyer said the board also recognizes the issue with space for not only this year, but especially next year as we will likely have three sections in three different grades.
“Some creative options will have to be explored for the students and their learning, but rest assured that the board will do whatever it takes to continue to provide outstanding learning experiences for our students,” said Meyer. “We have an outstanding staff that will absolutely work to create the most outstanding learning experiences for students.”
Meyer added that the space situation and higher enrollment brings up the issue of a lack of space for students in the current elementary building.
“At this time we are having a cost analysis completed on both a renovation of the existing building, along with a new building. We will have some local contractors sit down and analyze the costs and materials to determine what can be done to lower the overall cost of a new building or a renovation,” said Meyer
“But, more space is needed no matter what and cannot be added appropriately by adding on to the existing building and taking away more playground area,” Meyer added. “The increase of enrollment is welcomed by the district and further shows a need for changes and updates with facilities, along with showing the many positive things about the community of Bellevue as a whole.”
