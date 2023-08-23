Big Mill Creek

Big Mill Creek as it appeared in October 2022. (Photo by Dan Kirby)

The parking lot at the northwest corner of the Big Mill Creek Wildlife Area provides a good spot to people watch, or more precisely, vehicle watch. Cars and trucks and SUVs coming and going, up and down the access lane to Mill Creek, where drivers try their luck with the local trout population.

“The big draw for the area is the trout stream – it brings the most people here,” said Nick McClimon, wildlife technician for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Maquoketa Wildlife Unit at nearby Geen Island.