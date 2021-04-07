A couple from the Rock Island, Illinois area came to Bellevue a few years ago and were so impressed with the river community, they decided to move here and start their own small business.
After going to Potter’s Mill and discovering the scenic overlook at Bellevue State Park, Mary Grant, a retired grant writing consultant and artist; and Mike Prenevost , a retired college professor and antique enthusiast; drove around town and eventually came across a building that was for sale along south Riverview.
The old building at 300 South Riverview, (most recently the home of Dave and Laura McCool), stands in the very location of the former Brown Hotel, which was the scene of the infamous gun battle during the 1840 Bellevue War. After reading about the historic event, the couple decided to call their business ‘Hidden Horse Art & Antiques,’ after a legend in the book (The Bellevue War by author Susan Lucke) that pertained to the outlaws allegedly hiding stolen horses and oxen in the basement of the hotel (see sidebar for more information).
Inside the new business, which is now open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the couple has set up two main areas, an art gallery for Grants water color pastel paintings; and an area for Prenevost’s antique collection, which features items unique related to the rivers and oceans, as well as train memorabilia.
“We actually bought the building last year just prior to the start of the pandemic, and used that down time to remodel and do a lot of work inside,” said Prenevost. “I still have a lot of antiques stored in Illinois and will be bringing more here.”
Grant said that she is enjoying her second career as an artist and is currently painting a water color of Lock and Dam 12, which she can see from the window of her studio.
“It is such a beautiful place,” said Grant. “There’s a lot of inspiration to work with here.”
The couple said that they have also felt welcomed by the citizens of Bellevue.
“What is really impressive is the friendliness of the people here,” said Prenevost. “Whem John Hoff drove us around town and showed us the highlights one day, people would wave. It’s just something you don’t see in larger towns. We also enjoy the folks at the ice cream shop next door and the people at the hardware store have been great.”
A grand opening for the new Hidden Horse Art & Antiques is set for Saturday, May 1 from 11 to 6 p.m. Door prizes will be award and coffee and sweets will be available.
SIDEBAR: HIDDEN HORSES:
The name of the new business, ‘Hidden House Art & Antiques,’ is a fun play off a legend that was featured in the book The Bellevue War, by Susan Lucke.
On pages 250-251 of the book, an 1898 argument between the two newspapers in town, the Bellevue Herald and the Bellevue Leader is documented, concerning an old barn in back of what used to be the Brown Hotel, and whether it was part of the original hotel. The Herald said it was part of the hotel and was and that “the studs and weatherboarding were riddled with bullet holes,” and the Leader took exception to claim and said that it was not true, accusing the Herald editor C.H. Loomis of “another bit of fiction.”
Another bit of fiction explored and documented by author Susan Lucke, was that stolen horses by the outlaw Brown gang were secreted into the basement of the hotel as well as inside the barn in back.
After extensive research, it was determined and document by Lucke that it was merely a distorted legend.
Another piece of distortion about the building discovered by Lucke during her research concerns the plaque that still hangs on the front of the building, in which the date that the current building was erected is incorrect. The plaque state the building was erected in 1850, when actually it was constructed in 1856.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.