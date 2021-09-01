Three seats on the Bellevue City Council will be up for election this fall, and as of press time Monday, another potential candidate has picked up nomination papers, making the total interested parties now two. The list includes Jo Fifield who has already filed as a candidate; and former city administrator and former councilman Loras Herrig who last week picked up a nomination form at City Hall.
Others interested in running for any of the open positions can pick up nomination papers now through Sept. 16.
Open seats include those of councilman Lyn Medinger, councilman Jayson Heiar and councilwoman Tammy Michels. None of the three incumbents (as of press time Monday) had indicated if they would run for re-election, but still have a few weeks to do so.
The candidate filing period for all city offices ends Sept. 16. Interested individuals must complete a petition and have it signed by eligible voters who live in the area they seek to represent (at least 10 signatures in towns of 100-3,499).
The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition are available at Bellevue City Hall, as well as the County Auditor’s Office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa.
The election is Nov. 2, held jointly with local school board elections.
Applicants for city council must be 18 or older and a resident of Bellevue.
