Back in 1962, it was called ‘Bellevue Homecoming.’ Today, they call it Heritage Days.
Now in its 57th year, the well-known massive Independence Day celebration will take place Wednesday and Thursday, July 3 and 4, and will include new carnival rides both days by Joe’s Old-Fashioned Carnival Fun, with advance tickets available at both Fidelity Bank and Bellevue State Bank.
The annual patriotic gala draws thousands each year from across the tri-state area and far beyond as it is one of the largest and most action-packed Independence Day Celebrations in eastern Iowa, and definitely the biggest party in Jackson County.
All the fun starts July 3 with an outdoor dance at Cole Park featuring local bands Whiskey Revival and The Dingleberries. There will also be music by Razor Ray Thiesen at the Bellevue American Legion.
At about 8:20 p.m. the Bellevue American Legion Post 273 will conduct a traditional and proper flag burning at Cole Park. This years’ Grand Marshal the late Joe Kieffer, will be also announced, with the Kieffer family accepting on his behalf. Heritage Days Co-Queens, Giana Michels and Aubrie Hager will also be officially introduced and crowned.
On Thuesday, July 4 the day begins at 10 a.m. with the Grand Heritage Days Parade, with parade line-up at the Horizon Hall parking lot at about 9:15 a.m.
A flag-raising ceremony conducted by the Bellevue Fire Department will take place at Cole Park after the parade. Food stands, bingo, children’s games and a beer garden will be open all day.
From noon to 2 p.m. is a sanctioned Pedal Tractor Pull for children ages 4-12. Free swimming for all can be enjoyed at the city pool from 1-5 p.m.
Live music in the beer garden will commence at noon, while at 1 p.m. the Golden Knights of the United States Army will perform breathtaking parachute jumps from military planes high over Cole Park.
A Bean Bag Tournament will also be held at 3:30 p.m. inside the beer garden, followed by a “Human Foosball Tournament” in beer garden beginning at 4:30 p.m.
From 3-4:30 p.m. is a performance by famous Master Hypnotist Jim Wand at Cole Park.
At 6 p.m. Ski Bellevue will perform on the Mississippi with spectators lining up on south Riverview. Food vendors and entertainment provided by Tanner Scheckel of Bellevue will also be available near Grandpa’s Parlour.
To end the day is the drawing for the 2019 Chevy Trax LT or $18,000 in cash.
The drawing will take place prior to the massive fireworks display over the Mississippi River at dusk.
The Fireworks display is coordinated by the Bellevue Fire Department. Fireworks are paid for by proceeds from the Bellevue Heritage Days Button sales, which allow admission to most events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.