The first annual Heritage Day Prince and Princess Contest for 2022 will result in the crowning of two Bellevue youngsters this weekend.
The Heritage Day Princess is Gemma Oberbroeckling, daughter of Christine and Kamron Wilson and Danny and Tonya Oberbroeckling.
The Heritage Day Prince is Franky Skrivseth, son of Casey and Abbey Skrivseth.
Both have recently completed first grade.
The total raised in the Prince and Princess Contest was $1,914 with 191,400 votes cast. Proceeds will help offset the fireworks expense for Heritage Days.
The new Prince and Princess will be celebrated on Sunday at the flag-raising ceremony, conducted by the Bellevue Fire Department at Cole Park immediately following the big Heritage Days Parade. The event will include Bellevue EMS 50th Anniversary Grand Marshal presentation, as well as the naming of the Heritage Days Prince and Princess.
