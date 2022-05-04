Bellevue Heritage Days Cash Raffle tickets are now available for purchase for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $15,000 on July 3. Second and third place prizes of $3,000 and $1,000 will also be up for grabs.
Cost is $25 for one ticket or get 5 tickets for $100. Tickets can be purchased at Bellevue State Bank, Bender’s Foods, The BookWorm, Bormann’s Neighborhood Pit Stop, The Car Wash, Fidelity Bank, The Hair Shanty, Kueter True Value, Till’s Garage, Upper Kutz, Veach Diesel and Vision Health Center. Tickets will also be sold during Heritage Days on July 2 and 3.
