The Heritage Days Queen Contest Committee is seeking young ladies from Bellevue and Marquette High Schools to be contestants for the annual Independence Day kick-off, which will be held the evening of Wednesday, July 3.
All girls competing (who must be seniors) can either write an essay or choose to perform a talent, such as speeches, music solos, dance or hobby demonsration. They will also be interviewed at the pageant.
Along with the honor of being named Heritage Days Queen, the winner will received a $1,000 scholarship and the runner-up will receive $500. Previously, only $100 was awarded to the winner.
Those interested in participating in the 2018 Heritage Days Queen Contest should call or text Mary Reed at 563-590-3301 or Carol Hammann at 563-581-9075.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.