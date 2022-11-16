The Bellevue Heritage Days Committee recently received the ‘Meet In Iowa’ grant in the amount of $19,257.30.
The grant is funded in part by Meet In Iowa, a program of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Tourism Office, administered by the Iowa Restaurant Association and Iowa Hotel & Lodging Association.
In order to qualify for the grant, committee members were required to add an extra event associated with Bellevue Heritage Days; and also drive additional hotel occupancy.
Heritage Days Committee members Michael Ploessl and Abbey Skrivseth worked with Kaily Belken from Offshore to add a “Kick Off to Heritage Days” event. As a result, the event featured a performance by the band ‘Badfish’ at Offshore this past summer on July 1, 2022.
Ploessl and fellow committee member Brittany Ehlinger then worked together on the finer details of the actual grant, providing the state with numerous documents, receipts, and details after the new 2022 event was completed.
The Heritage Days Committee, a non-profit entity, will use the new $19,000 in grant funds to make improvements for future events and upgrade equipment. The funds will also cover expenses from last year; and also be used for entertainment purposes in 2023.
“Over the last five to six years, the Heritage Days Committee has purchased picnic tables, folding tables, beverage containers, an ice machine and a trailer for storage,” said Ploessl. “We also use any profits to improve the entertainment we provide for the weekend.”
Previous to 2022, the group’s entertainment expenses averaged about $4,200. In 2022, the commitee spent $24,000 on entertainment, $14,000 on bands, (sound, staging, lighting, etc.) and $10,000 on kid’s entertainment. New this year were the inflatables and petting zoo.
“We’d like to officially announce that our main acts of entertainment for 2023 will be Sushi Roll and Not Quite Brothers,” said Ploessl, who added that the bands will be performing July 1 and 2 of next year, which will be Heritage Days weekend.
“Although this grant helps tremendously, we still rely heavily on the generous donations from the community. Our total expenses in 2022 were $82,000; compared to $45,000 in 2021,” said Ploessl, who noted that 90% of income at Heritage Days comes from the beverage (beer) tent.
“This is where we need help from the community. There are seven different shifts in the beverage tent. We need volunteers to help take money, sell tickets, and serve beverages. Each shift needs 11 people to support; 77 total people. Please think about giving just one or two hours of your time to keep our event going for years to come.”
In terms of funding, like everything else, expenses have increased over the last few years for the big community event that celebrates the nation’s Independence. Fireworks increased to $12,000, and tent rentals nearly doubled to $5,000.
Ploessl said the $5 Heritage Days buttons and bracelets help offset some of these costs as well. The bracelets were new last year; and they were popular and basically sold out; so the committee is increasing the quantity for next year.
“The Heritage Days Committee would like to thank all of the volunteers and organizations that help make our event a success year in and year out. It’s hard to put into words the gratitude Heritage Days has for our volunteers; and we’re lucky to have so many in our small community. Without you, this event wouldn’t happen,” said Ploessl. “A special thanks to Kaily Belken (Property Manager of Offshore) for her help in qualifying us for the grant. And, also thanks to Bellevue native Tyler Daugherty (Travel Dubuque) who introduced us to the grant; and helped with the initial stages of the grant process.”
For those interested in joining the Heritage Days Committee, or for those who would like to help in the beverage tent, contact Michael Ploessl or Bellevue City Hall.
