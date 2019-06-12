The Heritage Days Queen Contest garnered just two entries this year, so instead of holding the traditional pageant, the two have been named ‘Co-Queens’ of Heritage Days for 2019.
Graduating seniors of Bellevue High School, Giana Michels and Aubrie Hager will be officially introduced and honored as Heritage Days Co-Queens the evening of Wednesday, July 3 at the big dance at Cole Park, following the flag burning at dusk.
The Queens will also ride in the Grand Heritage Days Parade July 4 and will also draw the winning ticket for the new car raffle that evening. Each will receive $750 in scholarship money as well.
Giana Marie Michels, 18, is the daughter of T.J. and Jennie Michels, and a 2019 graduate of Bellevue High School. She plans to attend Clarke University to study pre-med and play college basketball.
Her current hobbies include reading, playing sports and spending time with family.
Michels said one of the hardest lessons she has learned in high school was how to deal with the heartache, adversity and time management that comes with being a student-athlete.
In terms of her future, Michels said she hopes to be completing medical school and starting a family during the next 10 years.
She said the most meaningful activity she has participated in while in high school was being a part of ‘Unified Champions,’ a Bellevue Big project that allows general education students to perform numerous activities with special education students in the district.
Her favorite book is Reach for the Summit by Pat Summit and her favorite movie is ‘The Greatest Showman.’
Aubrie Linn Hager, 18, is the daughter of John and Jennie Hager and a 2019 graduate of Bellevue High School. She plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa this fall to major in elementary education.
Her current interests include riding horses, participating in 4-H, snowmobiling and camping. “I also like spending time with family and friends, especially my God son.”
Hager’s favorite book is ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ and her favorite movie is ‘The Notebook.’
She said that the hardest lesson learned during high school was understanding that “you chane, people change and you have to adapt to that and benefit from the adversity.”
Over the next 10 years, Hager said she hopes to be teaching at a school and taking what she has learned in the past to better each student in an impactful way.
She said the most meaningful activity she has participated in was Bellevue Big and 4-H. “They have both taught me leadership and shaped me into who I am today.”
