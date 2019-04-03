Ticket sales for the big 2019 Heritage Days Raffle are getting underway in Bellevue and those who enter will have the chance to win this year’s Grand Prize, a 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT from Till’s (listed at $23,200) or $18,000 in cash.
Tickets can be purchased at the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce office and at several local businesses. Cost is $25 each or five for $100.
Those who purchase tickets have two other chances to win from now until July 4 as well, thanks to ‘Early Bird Drawings’ for $100 in Chamber Bucks. The first of those $100 drawings will be held during the annual Chamber Golf Outing on May 24; then another drawing for $100 will take place at Heritage Days Dance on July 3.
The Grand Prize drawing for the new car from Till’s Auto will take place Thursday, July 4 immediately before the Heritage Days fireworks in Bellevue.
2019 makes the 30th year of the Heritage Days Raffle for a new car from Till’s; and officials are reminding folks that tickets were $20 each for the first-ever car raffle back in 1989, and if you choose to take the five for $100 option, they are still $20 each. The price of the car, however, has not remained the same.
As well as selling tickets early, volunteers are needed to help sell tickets along the parade route on July 4.
For more information on raffle tickets, Early Bird drawings or to volunteer to sell tickets, call Bellevue Chamber of Commerce at 563-872-5830.
