For the first time in nearly six decades, there will be no parade, no ski show, no live bands and beers at Cole Park and no fireworks display on the river.
This, after the Bellevue City Council made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Heritage Days celebration, which has been held on the Independence Day holiday weekend for the past 58 years.
The decision, of course, was made for the safety of the community during these uncertain times, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the country and the state of Iowa as well. With the fact that thousands of people flock to Bellevue for the annual Heritage Days celebration, social distancing measures would be hard to manage. It is by far the largest July 4 celebration in Jackson County.
“Like the rest of the town, we too were disappointed that our event was cancelled this year. We know how much the town looks forward to this weekend; and spending time with family and friends,” said Michael Ploessl, chair of the Heritage Days Committee. “Ultimately, it was the City Council’s decision, and we leaned on them to make this difficult decision. And, the Heritage Days Committee agrees it was the right decision.”
Councilman Tom Roth said he thought the decision on whether or not to have Heritage Days should be postponed until June 1. But Heritage Days Committee members Ploessl and Janet Callaghan said that there would be no time for preparing for the massive event if it was to be held if the decision was delayed.
“With the fluid dynamics of this pandemic, it’s almost impossible to say what July will look like; and the safety of the town and its residents needs to be at the forefront of this decision,” said Ploessl. “In addition, the planning process for this event begins already in December. There’s so much time and effort that goes into planning, it would have made things more difficult the longer we waited to make a decision.”
Another idea floated at the council meeting was to still have fireworks over the river, but cancel everything else.
“Fireworks attract many people from out of town, and people line the riverbank to watch, so maintaining social distant would be hard,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, who noted the decision to cancel everything was not taken lightly. “The City and the Heritage Days Committee already ordered and paid for the fireworks, so they are being held for Heritage Days 2021. Knowing we have fireworks for 2021 is a nice reassurance, as many of the fireworks are made in China and it is unknown what would even be available for next year.”
The topic of safety was also discussed by council members, with personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies being hard to come by. They also discussed the older citizens of the community being at a higher risk for the virus, so the decision was final.
“The hope would be for local citizens to still celebrate the holiday, but not in a public area for a large gathering,” said Skrivseth. “Hopefully citizens can still have a small cookout with their family or still have the option to get ice-cream and food from a restaurant in Bellevue. In the meantime, the city and Heritage Days Committee looks forward for a bigger, better, and prosperous Heritage Days in 2021.”
