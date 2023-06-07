2023 Heritage Days Buttons (as well as Heritage Days Bracelets), which allow admission to most events in Bellevue on July 1 and 2, are now available at several businesses and convenience stores in the Bellevue community.
As always, the Heritage Days buttons are not only collectible – the purchase of a button gains one admission to all the various events – from the Parade to the Hypnotist show to live bands and countless events at Cole Park to the Parade on Riverview to the Fireworks and the big dance. See a complete schedule for Heritage Days inside coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
