Heritage Days

2022 Heritage Days Buttons, which allow admission to most events in Bellevue on Juuly 2 and 3, are now available at several businesses and convenience stores in the community.  

As always, the Heritage Days buttons are not only collectible – the purchase of a button gains one admission to all the various events. This year’s buttons feature Bellevue EMS, which is marking its 50th anniversary.

See a complete schedule for Heritage Days inside the June 23 of the Bellevue Herald-Leader, as well as a complete history of Bellevue EMS in June 30.

Buttons can be purchased

at the following locations:

American Legion Post #273

Chamber of Commerce

Bellevue State Bank

Kueter True Value

Bormann's Pitstop

Bellevue City Hall

Tills Garage

Car Wash

Richman's Cafe

Benders Foods

Bookworm

Hair Shanty

Grandpas Parlour

River Ridge Brewing

Second Street Station

Upper Kutz