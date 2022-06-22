2022 Heritage Days Buttons, which allow admission to most events in Bellevue on Juuly 2 and 3, are now available at several businesses and convenience stores in the community.
As always, the Heritage Days buttons are not only collectible – the purchase of a button gains one admission to all the various events. This year’s buttons feature Bellevue EMS, which is marking its 50th anniversary.
See a complete schedule for Heritage Days inside the June 23 of the Bellevue Herald-Leader, as well as a complete history of Bellevue EMS in June 30.
Buttons can be purchased
at the following locations:
American Legion Post #273
Chamber of Commerce
Bellevue State Bank
Kueter True Value
Bormann's Pitstop
Bellevue City Hall
Tills Garage
Car Wash
Richman's Cafe
Benders Foods
Bookworm
Hair Shanty
Grandpas Parlour
River Ridge Brewing
Second Street Station
Upper Kutz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.