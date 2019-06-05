Button

2019 Heritage Days Buttons, which allow admission to most events in Bellevue on July 3 and 4, are now available at several businesses and convenience stores in the community.  

As always, the Heritage Days buttons are not only collectible – the purchase of a button gains one admission to all the various events – from the Golden Knights Parachute Team to live bands and Human Foosball Tournament at Cole Park to the Parade on Riverview to the Fireworks and the big dance. See a complete schedule for Heritage Days inside coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.

Buttons can be purchased

at the following locations:

• Bellevue American Legion

• Bellevue Herald-Leader

• Bellevue Pharmacy

• Grandpa's Parlour

• Bellevue State Bank

• Bender’s Foods

• Bormanns Pitstop

• Horizon Lanes

• BookWorm

• Car Wash

• Chamber

• City Hall

• Fidelity Bank

• Hair Shanty

• Lampe’s

• Mighty Miss

• Richman's

• Second St.

• Tills Garage

• Upper Kutz

• The Parlours