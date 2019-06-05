2019 Heritage Days Buttons, which allow admission to most events in Bellevue on July 3 and 4, are now available at several businesses and convenience stores in the community.
As always, the Heritage Days buttons are not only collectible – the purchase of a button gains one admission to all the various events – from the Golden Knights Parachute Team to live bands and Human Foosball Tournament at Cole Park to the Parade on Riverview to the Fireworks and the big dance. See a complete schedule for Heritage Days inside coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
Buttons can be purchased
at the following locations:
• Bellevue American Legion
• Bellevue Herald-Leader
• Bellevue Pharmacy
• Grandpa's Parlour
• Bellevue State Bank
• Bender’s Foods
• Bormanns Pitstop
• Horizon Lanes
• BookWorm
• Car Wash
• Chamber
• City Hall
• Fidelity Bank
• Hair Shanty
• Lampe’s
• Mighty Miss
• Richman's
• Second St.
• Tills Garage
• Upper Kutz
• The Parlours
