Several contests, raffles and auctions took place during the recent 2022 Heritage Days celebration in Bellevue, including the Parade Float Contest, EMS Auction, BBQ Cookoff, $15,000 Heritage Day Cash Raffle, Prince and Princess Contest and 4th Grade Essay Contest. While some of the results were already printed in past issues, here is a complete re-cap of the winners.
Parade Float Contest Winners:
1st place: Southside Neighbors
2nd place: Bringing it Back- Cornfed Girls
Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Cash Raffle Winners
Early Bird Winners: Karen Osar
EMS wood carving and auction
Doug and Lyndsey Palmer bought EMS Carving for $3,000, but then told auctioneer Mike Steines to auction it off again and they would still pay the $3,000. Then it was auctioned off again and Max & Mary Reed bought it for $2,000.
Bean Bag/Cornhole Tournament Winners
10 Teams Competitive Division
Heritage Days Prince: Franky Skrivseth
Heritage Days Princess: Gemma Oberbroeckling
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.