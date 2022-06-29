Bellevue Heritage Days, the well-known massive Independence Day celebration - now in its 60th year, is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3.
The annual patriotic gala draws thousands each year from across the tri-state area and far beyond as it is one of the largest and most action-packed Independence Day Celebrations in eastern Iowa, and definitely the biggest party in Jackson County.
A majority of the action will take place Saturday and Sunday during the Independence Day weekend, however on Friday night, July 1, live music by the Brown Bottle Bandits will take place at the Off Shore Event Center north of town to kick off the annual celebration.
Inflatables, including an obstacle course, a giant slide, laser tag and mini-golf will take place in the outfield of the Cole Park baseball field starting Saturday night from 4 to 8 p.m., and continuing the next day from 1 to 5 p.m.
Live music in the beer garden in the outfield of the Cole Park softball diamond starts July 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m., featuring Sushi Roll, and the Love Monkeys.
At about 8:20 p.m. the Bellevue American Legion Post 273 will conduct a traditional and proper flag burning at Cole Park.
This years’ Grand Marshal, Bellevue EMS, will also be announced and presented with the traditional plaque and presentation. That will take place just after the flag burning sometime between 8:20 and 9 p.m.
A teen dance with prizes, with entertainment by Absolute Music of Bellevue will also take place Saturday night from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Live music will also be at the American Legion Hall downtown.
On Sunday, July 3, the day begins at 10 a.m. with the Grand Heritage Days Parade, with parade line-up at the Horizon Hall parking lot at about 9:15 a.m. The top two winners of the Heritage Days Float Contest will receive $500 and $250 respectively.
A flag-raising ceremony, conducted by the Bellevue Fire Department will take place at Cole Park immediately following the parade. The event will include Bellevue EMS 50th Anniversary Grand Marshal presentation, as well as the first annual naming of the Heritage Days Prince and Princess. Dance performances on the basketball court will also be part of the action.
Food stands, bingo, children’s games and a beer garden will be open all day.
At noon, a Car and Tractor Show will be held along 6th Street, with 50/50 chances to ‘Blow up a Car.’ Chainsaw carvings will be created and auctioned off as well.
From noon to 2 p.m. is a sanctioned Pedal Tractor Pull for children ages 4-12. A Petting Farm with Pony Rides will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., along with a Cornhole Tournament beginning at 3 p.m.
Live music in the beer garden will commence at noon, with Jeffy Theisen, Tan and Jae, followed by the big music event, Standing Hampton, sponsored by River Ridge Brewing.
As well as all the fun at Cole Park, more is in store for everyone on the riverbank as the evening arrives.
A BBQ Cookoff, with judging and tasting will be held on South Riverview at 5:30 p.m. in the beer garden, with live music at Lock 12 by Pat Kettmann at 4 p.m. and the Acoustic Dogs beginning at 7:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Ski Bellevue will perform on the Mississippi with spectators lining up on south Riverview with food and refreshment vendors nearby.
To end the day is the drawing for $15,000 in cash; as well as $3,000 and $1,000 prizes.
The drawing will take place prior to the massive fireworks display over the Mississippi River at dusk.
The Fireworks display is coordinated by the Bellevue Fire Department. Fireworks are paid for by proceeds from the Bellevue Heritage Days Button sales and donations.
