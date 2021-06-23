Back in 1962, it was called ‘Bellevue Homecoming.’ Today, they call it Bellevue Heritage Days.
Now in its 59th year, the well-known massive Independence Day celebration is back after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The annual patriotic gala draws thousands each year from across the tri-state area and far beyond as it is one of the largest and most action-packed Independence Day Celebrations in eastern Iowa, and definitely the biggest party in Jackson County.
The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4, and will include new carnival rides both days by DSM Carnival Rides, Inflatables and Consessions, with advance tickets available at both Fidelity Bank and Bellevue State Bank.
All the fun starts July 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with an outdoor dance at Cole Park featuring local bands Gypsy Pistols, Tanner Lee and the Beach Bums, as well as The Dingleberries. Beer will be available.
At about 8:20 p.m. the Bellevue American Legion Post 273 will conduct a traditional and proper flag burning at Cole Park. This years’ Grand Marshal the Bellevue Fire Department, will also be announced and presented with the traditional plaque and presentation. That will take place just after the flag burning sometime between 8:20 and 9 p.m.
A teen dance with prizes, with entertainment by Absolute Music of Bellevue will also take place from 9 to 11:30 p.m.
On Sunday, July 4 the day begins at 10 a.m. with the Grand Heritage Days Parade, with parade line-up at the Horizon Hall parking lot at about 9:15 a.m.
A flag-raising and sesquicentennial ceremony, conducted by the Bellevue Fire Department will take place at Cole Park after the parade. Food stands, bingo, children’s games and a beer garden will be open all day.
From noon to 2 p.m. is a sanctioned Pedal Tractor Pull for children ages 4-12. Free swimming for all can be enjoyed at the city pool from 1-5 p.m.
Live music in the beer garden will commence at noon, with Nutsy Turtle, Jeffy Theisen and Matt McPherson and Beau Timmerman performing,
A BBQ Cookoff, with judging and tasting will be held on North 6th Street, with the winners to be announced at 5 p.m. in the beer garden.
At 2:30 p.m. a Water Application Drill will be conducted by the Bellevue Fire Department.
At 6 p.m. Ski Bellevue will perform on the Mississippi with spectators lining up on south Riverview with food and refreshment vendors nearby.
To end the day is the drawing for $15,000 in cash.
The drawing will take place prior to the massive fireworks display over the Mississippi River at dusk.
The Fireworks display is coordinated by the Bellevue Fire Department. Fireworks are paid for by proceeds from the Bellevue Heritage Days Button sales and donations.
