Bellevue Herald-Leader editor David Namanny received a third place award for Best Coverage of Education at the Iowa Newspaper Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the North Carolina Press Association this year.
The award was for coverage of the sharing debate between Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools last summer, when Marquette chose to share with Easton Valley.
Judge comments included, “Unique coverage of a hot-button local issue relating to the two schools with interesting perspectives from both administrators, community members and state officials.”
Approximately 2,500 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation at the annual Iowa Newspaper Association Convention and Banquet, which was held last week at the Marriot in downntown Des Moines.
The Bellevue Herald-Leader remains in the highest weekly newspapaer class (Weekly Class III).
