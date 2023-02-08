Bellevue Herald-Leader

Bellevue Herald-Leader editor David Namanny received a third place award for Best Coverage of Education at the Iowa Newspaper Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged  by the North Carolina Press Association this year.

The award was for coverage of the sharing debate between Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools last summer, when Marquette chose to share with Easton Valley.