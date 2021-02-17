The Bellevue Herald-Leader picked up another state award in the Best Feature Pages category at last Thursday’s Iowa Newspaper Association 2021 Better Newspaper Awards Banquet Ceremony.
The event, usually held at the Marriott Convention Center in Des Moines, was held virtually online this year because of the pandemic.
The contest entries were judged by members of the Maryland and Washington D.C. Press Association this year. Approximately 3,000 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation.
Because of its strong readership, the Bellevue Herald-Leader is in the highest weekly circulation (Class III) category.
Over the past eight years, the Herald-Leader has been honored by the Iowa Newspaper Association for a total of 15 top state awards for design, photography and news coverage.
Those honors included four first place awards for Best Front Page, Best Feature Page, Best Photo Essay and Community Service.
