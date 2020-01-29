Before there was radio, television, the internet and social media, there was the local newspaper – and it’s still here in Bellevue today – stronger than ever with more readers than ever.
The Bellevue Herald-Leader marks 150 years of publishing local news and coverage of local government in 2020.
As well as a weekly record of history and information, newspapers and politics have gone together since the printing press was invented. In the 1800s when this newspaper started, political parties and their candidates and publishers and their presses were a natural fit in burgeoning settlements like Bellevue.
It is especially gratifying, and a measure of this town’s continuing support, that the Bellevue Herald-Leader is also Bellevue’s oldest, continuously operated business, bar none.
That distinction was once held by the venerable Lucke Bros. Shoe Store, which may very well have been Iowa’s oldest, continuously operated, family-owned retail store.
In fact, the Bellevue Herald-Leader traces its origin to the very beginning of Jackson County’s history and that of the state of Iowa.
This newspaper has weathered the ups and downs of the local economy, endured through depression and war to remain the community’s own publication, an increasingly rare thing.
The first newspaper in Jackson County, the Western Democrat, and the forbearer of Bellevue’s publishing history, actually began in Andrew, in 1847. Ansel Briggs, Iowa’s first governor, was one of the newspaper’s owners. Needless to say that newspaper was a Democratic newspaper, with a big “D.”
The Jacksonian Democrat came to Bellevue in 1852. Some of the name changes the local newspaper went through included Iowa Republic, Jackson County Leader, Jackson County Press, Bellevue Banner, Bellevue Argus and the Bellevue Courier.
During the Civil War, the newspaper became the Bellevue Leader and the name stuck with the Republican politics publisher W.O. Evans adopted. Also during the Banner focused on news from the war and patriotic themes.
In a typical bit of local newspaper and political irony, Evans’ brother, Barney Evans, printed the first edition of the city’s Democratic leaning newspaper, the Bellevue Herald in 1887. The stage was set for years of publishing and political rivalry in this town. There were less than subtle jabs at rival newspapers, their publishers and editors and their politics.
The style of writing, especially editorials, was very personal, too personal in some cases, which could lead to a confrontation and heated argument once the newspaper was out on the street.
This first draft history Bellevue’s early newspapers recorded is priceless now as a treasure trove of insight into the major issues of the time and how they affected local folks.
During the Great Depression not even the most upbeat assessment of conditions on main street Bellevue could gloss over the growing concerns of farmers and then merchants who relied on them to keep their doors open.
The Herald, for example was sympathetic on its editorial page for the plight of World War I veterans who wanted, make that needed, service related payments. The local American Legion heartily endorsed the sentiment.
The Leader remained a predictable friend of Republican candidates, especially through the New Deal when Democrats came to dominate state government in Des Moines and the Congress. In that regard the newspaper was the loyal opposition criticizing what it saw as wasteful, politically motivated federal welfare programs and dangerous foreign policy initiatives.
The history of the two competing newspapers is a long story of dual coverage of important events flavored with the distinctive personalities of their publishers, editors and staffs.
The Herald was operated by Tony Brandt, until his death, whereupon his widow operated it until her death during World War II. The Brandt heirs sold the newspaper to Clarence and Virginia Byland in 1944. In 1949, new owner Carl Johnson sold the newspaper in 1950 to a partnership of Thomas Bates and Donald Murray.
Bates and his wife, Jeanne bought out Murray in 1956 and combined it with the Bellevue Leader which the Bates’ purchased in 1960. Together they operated the Herald-Leader for 22 years before selling in September, 1972, to Robert and Frances Melvold, Maquoketa.
The Melvolds operated the newspaper in partnership with David and Peggy Grossman from 1973 to August, 1981, when the Maquoketa publishers and owners bought out the Grossmans. Lowell Carlson served as editor from 1980 to 2010.
Today, the newspaper is owned by Trevis and Nancy Mayfield of Sycamore Media, who purchased it in 2014. David Namanny took over as editor of the Herald-Leader in 2013 when it was still owned by the Melvolds. In the past seven years, the Bellevue newspaper has earned 14 awards from the Iowa Newspaper Foundation – including three first place awards for Best Front Page, Best Photo Essay and Community Leadership.
* * *
The flat bed press, the linotype, the sound of an old Smith Corona office typewriter and the buzz and thud of the carriage are all but a distant memory now. Inside the offices of the Herald-Leader the computer keyboard, desktop publishing technology rules today.
The Herald-Leader website and its new social media platforms have taken flight, reaching over 30,000 readers each month, with thousands still reading the printed version.
The revolution in technology notwithstanding, Bellevue’s own community newspaper is somewhere near the heart of this city.
News of family, achievements, awards, births and deaths, - it’s all part of the ongoing reason the relationship between this community and the stone front building at 118 South Second is so personal.
It’s been said the best way to understand a community newspaper is to ask two questions: where would you want news of life’s greatest events and where wouldn’t you want your worst moments recorded?
The answer to both remains the local newspaper.
