Staff members at the Bellevue Herald-Leader are quarantining after one employee tested positive for Covid-19 last week. As a result, for the safety of our customers and in-office staff the office lobby will be closed to the public for a few weeks, and some staff members will be working from home during that time.
You may reach us by calling the office during regular business hours at 563-872-4159. If you call and no one answers, leave a message or email us (bhleader@bellevueheraldleader.com) and we will get back to you. All payments brought by the office may drop them in the mail slot to the left of the door.
Thank you for your understanding during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.