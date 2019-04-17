Don’t tell him this, but one of the most satisfying activities I’ve enjoyed in retirement has been the privilege of editing and helping to organize the book Maquoketa’s Glen “Red” Henton published last summer, “No Time for Boredom,” recounting highlights of his grand life.
Before getting involved in the project, I had long known, of course, that Red was a world champion horseshoe pitcher and his 175 ringers in a marathon world tournament game in 1965 had earned him a listing in the Guinness Book of World Records. I knew that he and his late wife, Bernice, had entertained area folks for years with their musical talents and that he is an avid fisherman, keeping the catfish and walleye population in the Mississippi River below the Bellevue lock and dam well in check.
I was a little hazier, however, about the earlier years of this elder statesman, who will turn 99 in September. He still lives on his own in his home on South Jones Avenue, takes no medications, gets around town in his minivan, still entertains at the senior center on occasion with his keyboard, and continues to spin yarns from the old days.
So in doing the book, I learned some things I hadn’t known, that Red and Bernice began their 67-year marriage by eloping to Kahoka, Missouri, because they knew Bernice’s parents would take a dim view of their 18-year-old daughter marrying a guy with little money and no car. I also learned that Red’s ability as a baseball pitcher had earned him a tryout with a Chicago White Sox farm team that he cut short when he quickly developed homesickness for Bernice.
And I knew little about his military service during World War II. He was inducted into the Army in June of 1942. After graduating from an Army-Air Force technical school at Fort Logan, Colo., he spent 2½ years as a member of the 490th Bomb Squadron in the China-Burma-India Theater at a base near Karachi, India. The squadron flew twin-engine B-25 bombers. The unit was known as the “490th Bridge Busters” because its mission was to bomb bridges, railroad yards, gasoline dumps, and other targets to delay movement of supplies to Japanese troops fighting in northern Burma.
“It was all low-level bombing,” Red recalls. “We knocked out a thousand bridges over there.
“I will never forget this Air Force squadron, this medium squadron,” he said. “It was comprised of men who were all just friends. We operated as a squadron strictly by ourselves. We didn’t go around saluting. How many units do you know of that operated like that?”
Red was assigned to administrative duties. One of his tasks was as paymaster, to handle payroll for the unit. Among his comrades was an electronics technician, responsible for keeping the electronic components of the aircraft going. His name was Arnold Spielberg. You’ve heard of his son, Steven. With Arnold spending days working at the airfield and Red in an office nearby, the two had daily contact for the 2½ years the unit was together. They got to know each other well.
After the war, Red returned to Maquoketa, to Bernice, and to his firstborn daughter, Judy, who was already 2 years old and whom he saw for the first time. Bernice had saved some money during the war, enough to make a down payment on a combination grocery store, tavern and gas station in Fulton, where he and his two brothers had grown up. Going into business, raising a family, and pitching horseshoes on the side kept him busy.
One day while going over the book in its final stages I asked Red if he had maintained contact with any members of his squadron after the war, including Arnold Spielberg, or had attended a reunion. He hadn’t; like many with work and family responsibilities after the war, he had lost contact with his war comrades.
I had a thought. Through the wonders of the internet, I found that Arnold Spielberg was still living. He had gone on to have quite a career as an electric engineer and in the early development of computers. I thought, wouldn’t it be great if those two veterans could visit once again and relive some of those memories.
I could find no contact information for Arnold. I did find an address where mail for Steven Spielberg could be sent. I had little hope that someone would actually read my letter and bring it to the famed movie director’s attention. And I was right – I’ve never heard anything back.
One day about a month ago, however, the phone rang. It was Red. He said, “You’ll never believe who I just talked to.” It was Steven Spielberg. Somehow, Red had come upon a phone number that connected him with Spielberg’s secretary, and after telling his story to the secretary, she put him through to Spielberg, who happened to be there.
Red said they talked for about 20 minutes, as he told of his war experience and Spielberg thanked him for his service.
Arnold Spielberg is now 101 years old. Steven told Red his dad’s health was too frail for him to talk, but that he would inform him of the call. He also told Red to watch his mail.
A few days later, a long cardboard tube arrived. Inside was a large, glossy movie poster of Spielberg’s 1998 epic World War II film “Saving Private Ryan.” On the bottom right of the poster Spielberg inscribed, “For Glen, who served proudly with my DAD in the 490th CBI-! Steven Spielberg.”
The bottom left contains another inscription: “Glen — Over the Hump!” That was signed by Tom Hanks, who starred in the highly acclaimed film that won five Academy Awards, including Spielberg’s second Oscar for best director.
“Isn’t that something, hearing from Steve Spielberg!” Red exclaimed. He said Spielberg had asked about his service with his dad’s unit. “He said his dad was feeling pretty good, but not too good at talking. We had a good conversation.”
A few days after that, another package arrived in the mail. That one contained a cap that commemorated the 490th Bomb Squadron. Spielberg said his dad wanted Red to have the cap.
Red since has received two or three more calls from the famous director and producer.
“His secretary will call and say that Steve wants to talk with you, have a word or something.”
“That poster and my cap are treasured items. I thought it was awfully nice of him to go to the trouble to get that big poster and sign it and send the cap.”
It’s been said that Spielberg was inspired in part by his father in the making of some of his films, including his World War II films. I wish now Red and Arnold and some other members of the 490th could have gotten together at some point over the years to reminisce about their war experiences and talk about their lives since. But with Arnold’s son as intermediary, Red’s best wishes have been conveyed. Not a bad consolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.