Donald and Betty Henningsen of Florida will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Jan. 20, 2021.
Donald Henningsen and the former Betty O’Meara were married in DeWitt on Jan. 20, 1946.
Through the years they have enjoyed the love of their two daughters, Nancee Peterman and Susan O’Meara Henningsen; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a few months ago two great-great-grandchildren.
If you would like to send a card or give them a call you can contact them at Don and Betty Henningsen, 3701 W. McNab Road Apt. 386, Pompano Beach, Florida 33069, or call (954) 970-2375.
