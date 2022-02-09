Bellevue native Francis Tillman started working with bats while pursuing a degree in biology at the University of Dubuque several years ago.
The 2011 graduate of Bellevue High School, Tillman is now a PhD student at the University of Memphis (Tennessee) studying the effects of disease on House Finches, and his work (on bats and birds both) has recently been published with the Ecological Solutions and Evidence Journal.
After graduating from Bellevue and the University of Dubuque, he and his wife Sarah moved to Terre Haute, Indiana, where he continued in pursuit of his masters degree. He headed a Bat Box Project there and graduated from Indiana State University in December 2019.
So what’s with all the bats and birds?
“I started working with bats while pursuing my degree in Biology at the University of Dubuque. During a Zoology or Evolution class (I can't remember which) and my professor, Dr. Gerald Zuercher, mentioned that he had a volunteer research opportunity available for those who were interested, so I got involved,” said Tillman, who explained that the research involved capturing bats at Effigy Mounds National Monument in northeastern Iowa. “After volunteering for a season or two, I transitioned to being the lead student researcher on the project.”
While presenting his work at a national bat research conference in Austin, Texas, Tillman met Dr. Joy O'Keefe.
“We chatted and I found out she had an opening for a MS-level graduate student research, which I applied for and was offered. I began studying bat boxes because I was working with a population of federally endangered Indiana bats (Myotis sodalis) that consistently used bat boxes in the summer,” Tillman said. “My predecessor on the project, Julia Hoeh, did a study comparing three drastically different bat box designs and found that they can reach temperatures lethal to Indiana bats; thus, began my work.”
Tillman said he started to wonder how bat boxes could be made better.
“While this work is still relatively new (it was published on Thanksgiving day 2021), I hope it helps inform conservationists about the potential dangers of untested bat box designs,” said Tillman. “Bat boxes have the potential to help save bats, but like all scientific discoveries, they should be thoroughly tested before they are opened to bats.”
In terms of his work with birds, Tillman explained that House finches (Haemorhouse mexicanus) are widespread species of songbird that frequents backyard bird feeders. Males are often red in the head and chest with brown or gray tails, while females are generally brown or gray.
House finches can contract a disease called mycoplasmal conjunctivitis, which can cause severe swelling of the eye conjunctiva, potentially leading to partial blindness. Conjunctivitis is contagious and easily transmissible to other house finches, many of which become infected at bird feeders that have been visited by infectious birds.
“My work at the University of Memphis focuses on how the behavior of birds infected with conjunctivitis changes when compared to healthy birds,” said Tillman. “This project is very much a work-in-progress, but I'll be keeping people apprised of the situation.”
While at Bellevue in his high school days, Tillman enjoyed playing football all four years, as well as basketball in his freshman and sophomore years, and soccer for one year.
His parents, Francis (Sr.) and Maureen Tillman, still live in Bellevue.
