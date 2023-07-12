The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages all boaters and anglers to check for unwanted hitchhikers on their boats and equipment to help protect Iowa lakes and streams.
Aquatic invasive species move from one water body to another by hitchhiking on boats, in bait buckets and on other equipment used in the water. They can negatively impact the quality of outdoor recreation experiences, and create serious problems for Iowa waters.
“Aquatic invasive species can reduce native species and make lakes and rivers unusable for boaters, anglers and swimmers,” said Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Iowa DNR.
Invasive species often grow quickly and spread fast due to a lack of natural predators or competitors. Boaters and anglers can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species to new water bodies by cleaning, draining and drying their boats and equipment after each time on the water.
Plants, fish or animals should not be released into a water body unless they came out of that water body. Always empty unwanted bait in the trash.
It is illegal to possess or transport prohibited aquatic invasive species or to transport any aquatic plants on water-related equipment in Iowa. Signs posted at public accesses remind boaters to stop aquatic hitchhikers and identify infested waters.
Iowa law also requires boaters to drain all water from boats and equipment before they leave a water access and to keep drain plugs removed or opened during transport. It is also illegal to introduce any live fish, except for hooked bait, into public waters.
