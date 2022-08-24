The public is invited to a potluck supper and presentation this week to learn about sustainable hunger solutions.
The event will be Friday, Aug. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Miles Presbyterian Church, 33 Allen St., Miles.
Meet Philipine “Pini” Kidulah, the executive director of Jitokeze Wamana Wafrika, a Growing Hope Globally Overseas program in West Pokot, Kenya.
Jitokeze works to empower women in agriculture, transforming family life while creating lasting solutions to hunger.
Kidulah holds a master’s degree in international development and a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and community development.
She founded Jitokeze following her personal experience growing up in West Pokot County and experiencing poverty, marginalization, and discrimination as a woman and belonging to a minority tribe in Africa.
Attendees are asked to bring a potluck item to share at 5:30 p.m. or simply come to listen and learn from Kidulah at 6:30 p.m.
For those who have donated or are considering donating to “Sharing the Harvest” (the name of the local Growing Hope Globally project), come and see the difference that contribution is making to help fight world hunger.
For more information, call Brenda Kunau at (563) 689-3792.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.