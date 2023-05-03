Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week issued a disaster proclamation for area counties in response to Mississippi River flooding, activating the Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Clayton, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson and Scott counties.
Iowans in affected counties can apply for individual assistance grants of up to $5,000 for home or car repairs, replacing clothing or food, and temporary expenses. Grants are available for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty line. Information about the grants can be found at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.
