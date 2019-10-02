Bill and Martha Heister of Maquoketa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 10, 2019. In honor of the occasion, a family celebration dinner will be held.
The former Martha Hardin and Bill Heister were married Oct. 10, 1959, at the Methodist Church in Seneca, Wisconsin.
They are the parents of Ross (and Jane) Heister of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, and Penny (and Tony) Sanchez of Lenexa, Kansas.
They have a grandchild, Brett Stevens and step-grandchildren, Tanya (and Joe) Lourigan, Jimmy Sanchez and Danny Sanchez.
Bill is retired from John Deere in Dubuque and Martha is retired from Washington Junior High School in Dubuque where she was a secretary.
