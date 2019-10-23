Dave Heiar beamed with pride — and a little surprise — as his son, Ryan, stood behind the podium at the recent Iowa League of Cities annual awards banquet in Dubuque.
“My son got up to give a presentation for the next award winner, and I thought it was kind of odd that he never told me he was going to present,” recalled Heiar, who is a senior adviser for the Jackson County Economic Alliance and a community coach for local small-town Hometown Pride committees.
When his son described the inductee as someone with more than four decades in city government, the jig was up. Heiar was in shock as the focus turned to him.
“If you were to ask colleagues to describe this inductee, the words dedicated, integrity and kind-hearted would be often repeated,” Ryan Heiar said of his father. Ryan is the city administrator of North Liberty.
Even a couple weeks later, Heiar’s eyes fill up with tears at the memory of his son introducing him.
Heiar was inducted into the Iowa League of Cities Hall of Fame, which was created in 1995 to recognize individuals who have provided extraordinary public service to the League and local government. The Hall of Fame has previously been awarded to elected or appointed city officials, business or civic leaders, and former members of the League staff.
Selection for the award is based on service rendered to city government generally, advocating for cities and good local government, and providing exceptional professional assistance and support to cities.
“I’m honored to be among [the inductees]. Never did I give a thought that it could be me,” said Heiar, who also was pleased that his wife, mother and other family members were waiting in the wings to congratulate him. Induction day also was the birthday of his father, whom Heiar had buried only days earlier.
Heiar typically attends the Iowa League of Cities event, but on this evening he’d been asked to sit at a table with Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, who was receiving an award for his work in the Iowa Legislature.
Heiar has more than 40 years’ experience in city government in the Eastern Iowa cities of Bellevue, Manchester and Dubuque.
“He has provided exemplary service to city governments for many years, both as a city manager and an economic development professional. In four decades of leadership roles in local government he has managed and implemented many programs and projects that have provided significant benefit to the communities and regions he’s represented,” Ryan Heiar read.
Heiar continues to assist fellow city officials and he mentors new colleagues. He shares his knowledge and experience with various panels and workshops in addition to his work with the JCEA and Hometown Pride.
Heiar is the 52nd member of League’s Hall of Fame, which began in 1995. Former Mayor of Charles City James Erb was also inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. League Hall of Fame inductees are nominated for the honor by their peers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.