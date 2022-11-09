Community Action of Eastern Iowa is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for households with elderly and/or disabled members.
All other low-income households began applying Nov. 1.
This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Applicants must furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or the past calendar year.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
• Household of 1: $27,180
• Household of 2: $36,620
• Household of 3: $46,060
• Household of 4: $55,500
• Household of 5: $64,940
• Household of 6: $74,380
• Household of 7: $83,820
• Household of 8: $93,260
For households with more than eight members, add $9,440 for each additional member.
All income will be annualized. Income will be collected for a 30-day period – count back 30 days, including the date of application.
Applicants in Scott, Clinton, Cedar, and Muscatine counties should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa. For more information, or to apply, call (563) 324-3236 or 866-324-3236 or online at www.caeiowa.org. Last year, about 9,900 households received assistance.
The last day to apply is April 30, 2023.
Three local school districts receive school bus funding
Three school districts in this area are fiscal year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.
The program awarded nearly $11.1 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 13 school districts in Iowa.
The grants will help school districts purchase 30 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
Local Iowa school districts receiving school bus funding include:
Andrew Community School District – Two school buses for $790,000
Delwood Community School District – Two school buses for $790,000
Easton Valley Community School District – Three school buses for $1.185 million
In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including in low-income communities, tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million.
School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and/or tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the Agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.
Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure. Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure.
