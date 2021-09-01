With the school year underway, enjoy a musical history lesson Sept. 11.
Johnny Rogers performs his “The History of Rock & Roll: Buddy and Beyond” show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The public show lasts about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
From Branson to Las Vegas, rock ’n’ roll showman Johnny Rogers is in the business of bringing yesteryear's music and history of rock to life. His show appeals to just about everyone, according to his artist biography.
This show covers music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
The Johnny Rogers Show “The History of Rock n’ Roll” is the story of Buddy and Beyond. His show will start with an uncanny portrayal of the late Buddy Holly and go on with a tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, and many more. The show will climax with Johnny’s portrayal of the late Elvis Presley.
Rogers has played for the last four U.S. presidents and was voted best of show two years in a row in Branson, Missouri. In September 2016, he was inducted into the Iowa Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame.
Advance discounted adult tickets cost $22, $25 at the door. Advance discounted student tickets cost $13, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and at Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
