Open enrollment for Iowans purchasing or changing their Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health coverage for 2023 runs Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Jan. 15, 2023.
Iowans can preview plan options at healthcare.gov. Be aware that the premium amounts will not become official until open enrollment begins Nov. 1, 2022.
"As the ACA's open enrollment season begins, Iowans considering individual plans should talk with a licensed insurance agent to thoroughly research all coverage options to determine the best plan for themselves and their families,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said.
Iowans who wish to purchase ACA-compliant coverage must complete enrollment between Nov. 1 – Dec. 15 for coverage to begin Jan. 1. For those enrolling between Dec. 16 – Jan. 15, coverage will begin Feb. 1.
During open enrollment, Iowans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.
Local insurance agents, assisters and Iowa’s navigators are available to help Iowans review which insurance plan may best fit their needs. Iowans can find local help by visiting https://localhelp.HealthCare.gov/.
If you currently have coverage through the exchange and do not choose a plan for 2023 by the end of open enrollment, you will be re-enrolled into the same or similar plan.
If you are considering changing insurance carriers, double-check to ensure your preferred healthcare provider(s) are in-network and your prescription drugs will continue to be covered.
Changes in federal and state regulation have opened other options for Iowans to find health coverage through a health benefit plan sponsored by a non-profit agricultural organization or through short-term limited duration plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.