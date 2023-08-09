Bellevue’s Mike Blitgen (known to many as Captain Happy) is at it again. After returning from RAGBRAI last week, Blitgen took off to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on his 2021 Indian Roadmaster. He stopped by the newspaper office for an official photo last Thursday prior to his departure. (By now, he should be in an electrified tent located at the Buffalo Chip Campground and getting ready to attend concerts by ZZ Top and George Thorogood and the Destroyers).
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held annually in Sturgis, South Dakota, and the surrounding Black Hills region of the United States.
It started in 1938 by a group of Indian Motorcycle riders and was originally held for stunts and races. Since then, the rally has become a huge endeavor that consists of events put on by many different groups, with attendance at around 500,000 people, reaching a high of over 700,000 in 2015.
The event takes place over 10 days and generates around $800 million in annual revenue.
The first rally was held by Indian Motorcycle riders on August 14, 1938, by the Jackpine Gypsies motorcycle club. The club still owns and operates the tracks, hillclimb, and field areas where the rally is centered. The first event was called the "Black Hills Motor Classic." The founder was Clarence "Pappy" Hoel. He purchased an Indian motorcycle franchise in Sturgis in 1936 and formed the Jackpine Gypsies in 1938.
The Sturgis Rally has been held every year, with exceptions during World War II. In 1942, the decision was made by the Black Hills Motor Classic Committee to not hold their regular event until after the war was over. The Sturgis Rally would not be held again until 1946.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.