Mike Blitgen

Bellevue’s Mike Blitgen (known to many as Captain Happy) is at it again. After returning from RAGBRAI last week, Blitgen took off to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on his 2021 Indian Roadmaster. He stopped by the newspaper office for an official photo last Thursday prior to his departure. (By now, he should be in an electrified tent located at the Buffalo Chip Campground and getting ready to attend concerts by ZZ Top and George Thorogood and the Destroyers).

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held annually in Sturgis, South Dakota, and the surrounding Black Hills region of the United States.