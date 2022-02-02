Courage. Patriot. Intelligent. Humble.
Those words repeatedly flew from the mouths of people close to Asher Schroeder when used to describe the Maquoketa man, who died Jan. 10 at the age of 96.
Tom Callahan enjoyed a close relationship with the World War II prisoner of war over the past 30 years, driving him to Brown Bag Lunch at the Clinton Engines Museum every Tuesday, helping him with various home tasks, and simply conversing.
“He gave a lot of speeches over the years about the book he wrote, about his life experiences and being a POW, but he did it not to call attention to himself, he wanted everyone to know that,” Callahan said of his good friend Schroeder. “His sole purpose was so we don’t forget our service people and the sacrifices they made during World War II to keep our freedom. That was excruciatingly important to him.”
A call to duty
At age 17, Schroeder graduated from Maquoketa Community High School in 1942 and worked for the Iowa State Highway Commission.
At age 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943.
“My folks were dead-set against me going in,” Schroeder said in an interview five years ago, when he was inducted into the Jackson County Democrats Hall of Fame.
He crossed the English Channel and landed on Utah Beach with the 4th Infantry Division on June 14, 1944. Serving as a combat engineer, Schroeder and his division were assigned to attack Montebourg, a village about 10 miles from the beach.
On Aug. 25, 1944, Schroeder’s division became the first Americans in Paris during its liberation.
Less than three months later, on Nov. 14, Schroeder was captured at Hurtgen Forest in Germany, a place few people have heard of but the young Army private would never forget. He was “wounded, captured and imprisoned as a German POW enduring months of misery, starvation, cruelty, terrible cold and tremendous human loss,” he later wrote in a manuscript detailing his World War II experience. Almost half a million soldiers fought there at different times, and it has been called “the death factory.”
Mortar fire hit the foxhole Schroeder was in; his shoe was blown off and his foot was filled with shrapnel, according to his manuscript. He was then held captive for five months.
On April 2, 1945, Schroeder and his fellow POWs were liberated by the 106th Cavalry Group of the 44th Infantry Division.
That same day a half a world away in Maquoketa, his father — Maquoketa Mayor LeRoy Schroeder — lost a battle with cancer. Schroeder didn’t know until about two months later when he returned to the United States.
Schroeder received the Purple Heart on May 3, 1945.
Upholding the law
While his war experience hardened him against the dark forces at work in the world, in an interview Schroeder said it made him fight all the harder for justice when he returned to the United States.
After his military service, Schroeder attended the University of Iowa, graduating from the university’s law school in 1950.
“My father was a lawyer,” Schroeder said five years ago. “I knew I was going to be in practice with my dad when I came back to Maquoketa.”
He married Catherine Seeberger, also of Maquoketa, in 1946 and they had three sons: Bill, John and David.
Schroeder returned to Maquoketa to practice law, served three terms as Jackson County attorney (1957-1962), and was appointed U.S. attorney for the northern half of Iowa in 1967, where he served until 1969.
He was appointed head legal counsel for the Iowa Department of Transportation in 1969, served as such until 1978, then returned to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and continued serving there until his retirement in 1987.
His job took Schroeder to Florida for about a year. He laughed in an interview as he compared trying a case of a boat bringing 30 tons of marijuana into Florida to going to court in Iowa on one-third of an ounce of marijuana. Counterfeiting and drug enforcement made up most of his work in the federal attorney’s office.
He and his wife Catherine returned to Maquoketa following his retirement. Catherine died following a lengthy illness in 1996.
Man of courage, intelligence
Courage came to the forefront for Bonnie Mitchell, curator of the Jackson County Historical Society Museum and includes the Clinton Engines Museum.
Schroeder embodied the word well beyond his military service.
“Without Asher there would be no Clinton Engines Museum,” Mitchell said last week. “People aren’t aware of the leadership he provided to make that a reality.”
Mitchell explained that the city of Maquoketa, which owned the site of the former small engines manufacturing company, had paid to tear down the abandoned, dilapidated remnants of the Clinton Engines buildings. The brick administration building was among the buildings to be demolished.
She and her husband Mitch spoke to Schroeder about the issue to see if he knew a course to save the structure.
“He put his weight behind it and the historical society was able to buy the property and save the Clinton Engines building,” Mitchell said.
“That was very courageous. He doesn’t get credit for saving it, which wasn’t a popular thing to do at the time and the city didn’t want to see us fail (opening a museum) and have to pay again to have to clean up the mess,” she explained.
Callahan called Schroeder the most intelligent man he’s ever been around and recalled watching Schroeder’s deep concentration on every conversation he was involved in.
“I’d watch him and he’d listen to you, not talk over you but really listen to what you had to say,” Callahan said. “He was very giving, a great conversationalist. He wouldn’t interrupt you but hold onto his comments, listen, observe, absorb. Asher was so inquisitive.”
Mitchell said she’ll also miss his consistent presence at Brown Bag Lunch at the Clinton Engines Museum, where the public can gather at noon on Tuesdays to hear history talks about Jackson County.
“He never, never missed one,” Mitchell said. “I could always call on him to verify things and add details. He had such a sharp mind and could look at things with such clarity.”
In addition to his involvement with the Jackson County Historical Society, Schroeder was a member of the Maquoketa Rotary Club and had been involved with Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce. He served as a member of the Maquoketa Housing Authority Board and the Maquoketa Public Library Capital Development Campaign.
The late banker Edward Tubbs extolled Schroeder’s praises when presenting the Grace Tubbs Memorial Summit Award to Schroeder in 2004. The award honors Maquoketa residents who have made an impact to better their community.
“He’s a compliment on the life you live,” Tubbs said of Schroeder. “Leave the world a better place than before you got there.”
