Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a couple days late with rockin’ Celtic music in Maquoketa.
Classical Blast will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Concessions will be available, including beer and wine for sale.
Classical Blast, based out of the Chicago area, is recognized for its innovative arrangements of classic rock tunes performed on a mix of classical and rock instruments.
The audience will hear rock versions of traditional Celtic music, songs by contemporary Irish rock bands like Cranberries, Dropkick Murphies, U2, Snow Patrol and more. They’ll even start the show with a traditional Irish toast and add a few guest performers.
Classical Blast brings the classical arts to mainstream rock music by using instruments not typical in today's rock era. Attendees will hear famed classic rock guitar solos by Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and many others performed on violin and cello. They’ll also hear famed classic rock songs mashed with renowned classical pieces, well known music by classical composers rocked out, rock-classical medleys and so much more.
The group has opened concerts for major rock headliners, including The Electric Light Orchestra, Stryper, Michael McDonald, Joan Jett and many others. From Bach to classic rock to contemporary pop, audience members will find their performance exhilarating and their musical approach refreshing, according to the group biography.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Purchase tickets at the Ohnward from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or call (563) 652-9815. Tickets are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the main office of Maquoketa State Bank, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue. Patrons also may buy tickets online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
