With harvest season upon us, the Community Foundation of Jackson County encourages farmers to consider making a gift of grain to benefit their community. Donating grain is a simple way to make a meaningful charitable gift outside of the traditional cash contribution.

“Donating grain is a unique way of giving back that many may not be aware of,” said Lori Loch, executive director. “The value of the grain can be donated to any fund hosted by the Foundation or used to start a new endowment. The Foundation will steward and grow the gift, and the interest an endowed fund earns can be granted out to improve quality of life in the community, forever.”