Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder, Bellevue Elementary principal, was a nominee for the 2021 Iowa Elementary Principal of the Year award sponsored by the School Administrators of Iowa.
"We are pleased to recognize school leaders who provide high-quality learning opportunities for students in Iowa," said Roark Horn, SAI executive director.
While she wasn’t the top recipient of the honor, she did come in as one of the finalists for the Elementary Principal of the Year award, which is a notable statewide achievement.
“The Bellevue Community School District promotes its focus of preparing students not only for today but for the future,” said Hartung-Schroeder who has led a highly dedicated elementary staff for the past 11 years. “At Bellevue Elementary, we believe all students can learn and be successful.”
Hartung-Schroeder, an educator and administrator for over 30 years, actually taught at Marquette Catholic Schools before coming to the Bellevue District. She also served as an associate principal for the Clinton Community School District for 10 years in between.
Much of of the recognition for the Elementary Principal of the Year nomination, cames from her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hartung-Schroeder said that being a principal at an elementary school is the best job in the world, and that did not change, despite a pandemic.
“Being a principal during Covid-19 has upset the apple cart in our traditional way of educating students. We quickly learned how to remotely teach,” she said. “Fortunately, approximately 95% of our students’ homes in Bellevue had devices and Internet. And for those homes that did not, I delivered hot spots with devices.”
Hartung-Schroeder said the Bellevue Elementary School started out strong in the participation rate of students connecting with their teachers at the elementary level online, but by May 1, it had significantly dropped.
“We learned a device with Internet needs support and coaching at all levels. I am quite certain I am not unique in expressing my concern of the Covid slide coupled with the summer slide - not only in academics but socially. Therefore, if there was one aspect of the elementary principalship I would change it would be the uncertainties of what school will look like in the fall because of the pandemic,” said Hartung-Schroeder. “In the scheme of life, keeping the public including children safe is of the utmost importance and managing and leading an elementary school is secondary.”
How schools will transition to the next phase of Covide-19 is a concern that resonates with all levels of school administration she added.
“We all certainly wish the circumstances had been different this past school year. There were many missed celebrations and graduation ceremonies whether at the college, high school, or elementary level,” said Hartung-Schroeder. “While these missed events are unfortunate, I am most concerned about what the brain health status of the students and staff will be after so much time in a pandemic.”
She said the desired outcome of any educator is to be able to teach students face-to-face. However, students need to be in the condition to learn.
“Our professional development in the fall will focus to connect academic, social, emotional, and developmental growth of all students,” said Hartung-Schroeder. “In addition, teachers will have the opportunity to work together on their platforms of virtual learning in the event we cannot have face-to-face teaching again in the future. We were thrown into virtual teaching when Covi-19 began. We will be better prepared going forward.”
Hartung-Schroeder said while there are many negatives from Covid-19, there are also long-lasting positives.
“Positives include recognizing online learning is a viable platform; recognizing the adult leading the online learning makes a huge difference; the flexibility of professional development; telecommuting is effective; and increased sanitation measures. Many of these positives will be long lasting well past Covid.
“To what level of a toll Covid will have on students and staff, now and in the future, nobody really knows as of right now,” she concluded. “As principal, I embrace the challenge to lead my team during these uncharted times and am confident we have risen to educate the students to the best of our abilities, and will continue to do so.”
