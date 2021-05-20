In an effort to reach critical levels of vaccinated persons and assist in ending the pandemic, Hartig Drug Company released today an incentive for receiving the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Hartig Drug’s Covid-19 vaccine incentive begins today and is valid through Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Individuals who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a $10 gift card. The incentive applies to those receiving their first dose of any available Hartig Drug Covid-19 vaccine. It is a single-use opportunity, and the individual must mention the offer at the time of their appointment.
This incentive aims to increase the number of vaccinated individuals going into the summer and create awareness surrounding the importance of getting a higher number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in our communities, with an ultimate goal of reaching substantial vaccination rates in our tri-state community.
“Vaccination rates and removing pandemic barriers like masks are an important part of getting back to normal. This offer is designed to give people another great reason to come get a Covid-19 vaccine from their local Hartig pharmacy,” said Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company. “We’re hoping that by having an increased vaccine supply of both J&J and Pfizer and providing another compelling reason to get the vaccine, we can really boost our vaccine rates and celebrate this summer,” he added.
Some exclusions may apply. For more information and details on this incentive, visit www.facebook.com/HartigDrug.
Appointments can be scheduled online at www.hartigdrug.com/appointment, and walk-ins are welcome.
About Hartig Drug Company
Hartig Drug Company (Hartig Drug) is a local, family-owned, and operated group of pharmacies located in the Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tri-state region. Hartig Drug was founded over 115 years ago by A. J. Hartig.
Through community pharmacy, senior care (LTC) pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and durable medical equipment locations, Hartig Drug Company is committed to providing convenient, personalized health consulting, pharmaceutical products, and consumer goods. As a local, small business Hartig Drug offers personalized services in touch with its local community roots. Our employees live, work, and play in the same communities in which we operate. The connection to the community drives us every day to provide the best possible service and products to our customers.
