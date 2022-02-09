Hartig Drug Company is now distributing free N95 masks at all locations in collaboration with the federal government and its Strategic National Stockpile.
N95 masks are available at no cost to individuals and are limited to three per person. Customers and patients should look for signage near the registers for the masks.
Hartig Drug is also partnering with numerous tri-state area long-term care facilities providing N95 masks to their residents and staff to ensure their needs are met.
For additional information about the free N95 masks, please visit the CDC’s website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.