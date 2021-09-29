Hartig Drug Company locations, including Bellevue, are now administering booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to individuals based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.
People 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series; and health care workers, people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, and others who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupation may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Hartig Drug's announcement follows the CDC recommendation endorsing the use of a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) amendment to the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines. Studies suggest a booster shot for these individuals increases protection against the Covid-19 virus. The CDC has not yet provided recommendations regarding booster doses for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine, which are likely forthcoming. For a complete list of requirements of eligibility, please visit the CDC's website at www.cdc.gov.
"Our pharmacists and pharmacy teams continue to provide vital access to Covid-19 and other vaccines in all of our communities, and we have ample vaccine supply to continue to provide first, second, and now booster Covid vaccine doses to patients based on public health guidelines," said Charlie Hartig, Chief Executive Officer, Hartig Drug Company. "With this big change, we request that everyone consider making an appointment in advance online at hartigdrug.com/appointment. Please be patient with our health care providers and pharmacists in the tri-states as we attempt to manage influenza vaccines, cough/cold and flu season, and now additional Covid-19 booster doses," he added.
Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 boosters will be available at every Hartig Drug location to all eligible patients regardless of where they received their first two-dose series vaccination. Hartig requests individuals bring their original Covid-19 vaccine card, a government-issued ID (optional), and prescription insurance (optional). Online appointments are encouraged at www.hartigdrug.com/appointment, but walk-ins are welcome. For further information, please get in touch with your local Hartig Drug pharmacist.
Hartig Drug continues to administer doses of Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines at all of its Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin locations and strongly encourages those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated. Hartig Drug also began administering flu shots last month and highly recommends individuals to receive a flu shot this fall to protect themselves and others from vaccine-preventable diseases and decrease potential hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.