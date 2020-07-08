Nora and Gabriel Harman, twins of Ben and Shelby Harman of West Des Moines IA. celebrated their first birthdays on May 6, 2020.
Nora and Gabriel are the grandchildren of Carol and the late Robert Gerlach of Springbrook IA; Brett Harman of Des Moines IA and Richard and the late Dawn Drouillard of Plano TX.
Great-grandparents are Dr. LL and Virginia Harman of Lake View IA.
The twins celebrated their birthdays with their Mom, Dad, puppies and cake at home.
