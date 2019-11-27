Thank You

“I am thankful for food because you can eat the food.  You can eat so you don’t die and you don’t starve.” - McKenzie DeSotel

“I am thankful for sharing.  It is being nice and kind to grandma and grandpa.  You can go to grandpa and grandma’s house and share turkey.” - Lincoln Dunn

“I am thankful for my cousins.  I get to play with them.  I get to share meals with them.” - Rylin Sieverding

“I am thankful for my dad.  He gives me food.  He takes care of me.” - Brayden DeSotel

“I am thankful for the grass.  It grows and is healthy.  I like to play with my brother in the grass.” - MacKenzie Millman

“I am thankful for Jesus.  He died on the cross for us.  We pray to Jesus.” - Jacob Deaver

“I am thankful for my parents.  We get brownies every year from my parents.  Dad takes us for rides in the side-by-side every Thanksgiving.” - Charlie Severson

“I am thankful for my mommy and daddy.  They do a bunch of fun things with me.  They take me to a hotel.” - Brexley Sieverding

“I am thankful for my family parties.  I get to help my dad clean out the garage.  We put the four-wheeler out.” - Maxin Weber

“I am thankful for Santa.  I get presents from him.  He also gives presents to my mom and dad and my sisters.” - Samantha Callaghan

“I am thankful for my grandma.  She gives me brownies.  She lets us come to her house and she comes to our house.” - Isaac Thomas

“I am thankful for my family.  They help me do my homework.  They play games with me.  They tuck me into bed.” - Leah Sturm

“I am thankful for my mom.  Because I love my mom.  She always gives me what I want, toys, forever.” - Wesley Chalich

“I’m thankful for my mom because she brings me to her restaurant because she works at a restaurant.”  -Alyssa Medinger

“I’m thankful for my grandpa because he’s in the nursing home, and I go and visit him.”  -Brennen Peterson

“I’m thankful for my family because they play games with me.”  -Cora Schroeder

“I’m thankful for my grandma because she lets us go to the park all the time.”  -Milo Kueter

“I’m thankful for my dog because I play with him sometimes, and I love my dog, Copper.”  -Lincoln Steffen

“I’m thankful for Thanksgiving because that’s my favorite month.”   -Braelyn Pozega

“I’m thankful for my dad because he buys me blueberries every week...It’s a kind of cereal.”  -Liam Tracy

“I’m thankful for my mom because once when we went to Mother Son Night of Fun, we went to Family Dollar and Mom let us buy candy.”  - Colin Kueter

“I’m thankful for trees because they give us air and clean our air, and if we didn’t have trees, we wouldn’t live.”   -Avery Johnson

“I am thankful for my grandma because she gives all of the three kids gifts when she comes to our house.”  -Jackson Stickrod

“I’m really, really thankful for my brothers.  They always let me play with them a lot...a whole bunch of times.”  -Marcus Krogman

“I’m thankful for my dad because he works so hard.”  -Kailey Laban

“I am thankful for America because if someone’s poor, then we give them money.”  -Kambrie Bosco