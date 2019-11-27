“I am thankful for food because you can eat the food. You can eat so you don’t die and you don’t starve.” - McKenzie DeSotel
“I am thankful for sharing. It is being nice and kind to grandma and grandpa. You can go to grandpa and grandma’s house and share turkey.” - Lincoln Dunn
“I am thankful for my cousins. I get to play with them. I get to share meals with them.” - Rylin Sieverding
“I am thankful for my dad. He gives me food. He takes care of me.” - Brayden DeSotel
“I am thankful for the grass. It grows and is healthy. I like to play with my brother in the grass.” - MacKenzie Millman
“I am thankful for Jesus. He died on the cross for us. We pray to Jesus.” - Jacob Deaver
“I am thankful for my parents. We get brownies every year from my parents. Dad takes us for rides in the side-by-side every Thanksgiving.” - Charlie Severson
“I am thankful for my mommy and daddy. They do a bunch of fun things with me. They take me to a hotel.” - Brexley Sieverding
“I am thankful for my family parties. I get to help my dad clean out the garage. We put the four-wheeler out.” - Maxin Weber
“I am thankful for Santa. I get presents from him. He also gives presents to my mom and dad and my sisters.” - Samantha Callaghan
“I am thankful for my grandma. She gives me brownies. She lets us come to her house and she comes to our house.” - Isaac Thomas
“I am thankful for my family. They help me do my homework. They play games with me. They tuck me into bed.” - Leah Sturm
“I am thankful for my mom. Because I love my mom. She always gives me what I want, toys, forever.” - Wesley Chalich
“I’m thankful for my mom because she brings me to her restaurant because she works at a restaurant.” -Alyssa Medinger
“I’m thankful for my grandpa because he’s in the nursing home, and I go and visit him.” -Brennen Peterson
“I’m thankful for my family because they play games with me.” -Cora Schroeder
“I’m thankful for my grandma because she lets us go to the park all the time.” -Milo Kueter
“I’m thankful for my dog because I play with him sometimes, and I love my dog, Copper.” -Lincoln Steffen
“I’m thankful for Thanksgiving because that’s my favorite month.” -Braelyn Pozega
“I’m thankful for my dad because he buys me blueberries every week...It’s a kind of cereal.” -Liam Tracy
“I’m thankful for my mom because once when we went to Mother Son Night of Fun, we went to Family Dollar and Mom let us buy candy.” - Colin Kueter
“I’m thankful for trees because they give us air and clean our air, and if we didn’t have trees, we wouldn’t live.” -Avery Johnson
“I am thankful for my grandma because she gives all of the three kids gifts when she comes to our house.” -Jackson Stickrod
“I’m really, really thankful for my brothers. They always let me play with them a lot...a whole bunch of times.” -Marcus Krogman
“I’m thankful for my dad because he works so hard.” -Kailey Laban
“I am thankful for America because if someone’s poor, then we give them money.” -Kambrie Bosco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.