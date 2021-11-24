Marquette Catholic Kindergartners tell us what they are thankful for
“I am thankful for Rory and Zoen, my dogs. Rory always sits when I say sit and Zoen always shakes when I say shake.” - Anna Bishop
“I am thankful for God. He made our land.” - Kendall Callaghan
“I am thankful for the church. It’s where God blesses us.” - Julie Deaver
“I am thankful for my friends. They are nice.” - Hadley Hasenbank
“I am thankful for God. He is so powerful.” - Creighton Kaiser
“I am thankful for my family. I love them and they love me.” - Easton Kalmes-Michels
“I am thankful for Jesus. He made our Earth.” - Carter Kettmann
“I am thankful for the church. It is nice. I like the readings.” - Everlee Kettmann
“I am thankful for my mommy and daddy for giving me a hug and taking me to the Iowa State Fair.” - Keegan Kieffer
“I am thankful for God. He is watching us and He is good.” - Evelyn Koshakji
“I am thankful for my dog. He likes to play with me.” - Maverick Krogman
“I am thankful for the poor widow. She does not have much stuff.” - Hope Kueter
“I am thankful for love because I love everyone.” - Ivy Kueter
“I am thankful for the beach. I like playing in the sand.” - Ben Laban
“I am thankful for the church because I like singing.” - Lily Ludwig
“I am thankful for God. He built me.” - Karter Medinger
“I am thankful for my dad. He makes supper.” - Emmitt Moore
“I am thankful for fishing because I get to catch fish.” - Everett Radtke
“I am thankful for my mom and dad. They are nice to me.” - Olivia Read
“I am thankful for chicken. I like it.” - Jude Sauer
“I am thankful for Marquette. They are champions.” - Fletcher Schwartz
“I am thankful for grandma. She always plays with me and is nice to me.” - Adelyn Stickrod
“I am thankful for snow. I like playing with snow.” - Maxton Wachtel
How do you cook a Turkey? Bellevue Kindergartners tell us how they prepare dinner
Amy Ernst
Kindergarten Class
Bellevue Elementary School
My Turkey Story
By: Easton Smith
My grandpa always goes out hunting and shoots 2 turkeys for his Thanksgiving, because we have a lot of people who come to his house. First, he picks the feathers off and he keeps all the skin and feathers from the turkeys and hangs them on the wall to remind him of his hunt. He rubs some seasoning on his turkey, along with carrots and beef. He cooks them on the grill and the stove. Grandma and my mom make the desserts, cookies, rice and Papa also gets some fish to go with it too. My dad and grandpa are good meat cookers, so they make all the meat and they are good at seasoning it, so they know how to make it taste very good. Then my grandma’s mom and dad, a couple of our friends, uncles/aunts and some cousins come over to help celebrate Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: Sofie Steines
y dad goes hunting in the timber to shoot a turkey. Then he puts it in the back of his truck and brings it to the house. He takes the feathers off and cuts them up. Then he puts it in the fridge. After a while he puts it in the microwave to cook it. Mom makes a chocolate pie and potatoes. Then we invite my grandmas and grandpas, my aunts & uncles, and my cousins to come over to my house to celebrate Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: LaiKynn Scheckel
My mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. She puts it in the oven for 30 seconds. Then my mom makes corn, mashed potatoes, and chocolate cake for dessert. Then we invite grandmas and grandpas, aunt Chris, and uncle Randy to our house for Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: Gunner Hingtgen
My dad went hunting at the farm and used a turkey trap. He put a worm in the trap and the turkey ate it and was trapped in the box. Then he shoots the turkey. He uncages it and brings it home. He then cuts off everything on the turkey. It is too big to fit on the stove because it was a boy turkey. Then he puts on some gloves and puts it on a rectangular pan and cooks it on the grill for 5 minutes. Mommy is making ham, turkey ice cream, and grandma helped her make chocolate brownies. We invite my aunt Debbie and everybody in my family that I love the most to our Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: Juliyanha Hennings
My dad goes hunting in the woods for our turkey. He uses a gun or a bow to get our turkey. Then he washes the turkey and puts it in the oven to cook it for 19 minutes. Then mom is making mashed potatoes, chicken, and salmon. The kids help make dessert like roasted marshmallow cake. Then we invite Kora, Carver, and my little sister to Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: Owen Brokus
My mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. She brings it home and puts seasoning on it. Then she puts it in the oven for 10 seconds. Then mom makes beans, peas, corn, and brownies for dessert. Then we invite grandma and grandpa, my cousins, aunts and uncle to our house for Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: Delia Meyer
My grandma goes to the store to buy a turkey. She brings it home and cooks it in the oven for 10 seconds. Then she makes some corn, mashed potatoes, and gets some popsicles at the store for dessert. Then my whole family comes over to Grandma’s House for Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: Ethan Barsema
My dad goes into the forest and uses a tracker to find the turkey. He gets out his knife to get the turkey. Then he cuts the feathers off and puts the turkey on the stove. He shakes some pepper on the turkey and cooks it for 1 minute. Mom makes some cake, potatoes and a salad to go with our turkey. Then we invited my friend Gabe, my grandma, my grandpa, my aunt and uncle, and my cousins to come to our house for Thanksgiving.
My Turkey Story
By: Keegan Ernst
Dad goes hunting in the forest for a turkey. He uses his gun to shoot the turkey. He takes the feathers off and puts some seasoning on it. Then he bakes it on the grill for 20 seconds. Mom is making some macaroni and cheese, chicken, grapes, strawberries and oreos for dessert. Then we invite Grandma Amy, Papa Glenn, Grandma Janet, Papa Kevin, my aunts and uncles, and my cousins to our house for Thanksgiving dinner.
My Turkey Story
By: Eivin Medinger
My dad goes to the woods by my uncle Dennis’s house to get a turkey. He uses his gun to shoot the turkey, He cleans off the feathers and all of the blood. Then he puts some seasoning on it and puts it on the grill for 20 minutes. Mom makes some mashed potatoes, cheesy beans, deer and ice cream for dessert. Then we invite Gavin, Harper, Uncle Ben and Jeff, my aunt Sarah, Tessa and Megan, my cousin Cal, and my grandparents.
My Turkey Story
By: Esther Meder
My dad goes to the woods to get a turkey. He uses a bow to get the turkey. Dad takes off the feathers, adds some salt, and cooks it on the stove for 60 minutes. Mom makes a salad and cookies for dessert. Then we invite my grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles and cousins to our house for Thanksgiving dinner.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Finnley Cummings
My dad goes hunting for a turkey. He uses his gun to get the turkey. Then he cooks the turkey in our kitchen on the stove. He cooks it for 5 minutes. Ashley makes gravy and ice cream for dessert. Then we invite our cousins and my family to Thanksgiving dinner.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Holden Scheckel
My grandma gets the turkey from the store. She brings it home and lets it sit out for a while because it is frozen. Then she puts it in the oven for 17 minutes. Mom makes mashed potatoes and gravy. Grandpa makes the grasshoppers for dessert. Then we invite my aunts and uncles, and my cousins to our house for Thanksgiving.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Beau Kirk
My dad gets the turkey from the store for our Thanksgiving. He adds some seasoning and cooks it on the stove for 9 minutes. Mom is making gravy, vegetables, and ice cream. Then we invite our grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles, and our cousins to our house for Thanksgiving dinner.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Jordyn Ries
My mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. She brings it home and puts some salt on it. She puts it in the oven for 16 seconds. Dad is making salads, casseroles and ice cream. Then we invite Abbie, Delia, and Abby Veach to our house for Thanksgiving dinner.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Sutton Loch
Dad goes to the store to get a turkey. He brings it home and puts some seasoning on it. Then he puts it on the stove for 50 minutes. Dad also makes lettuce, mashed potatoes, corn, and he buys ice cream for dessert. Then we invite my cousins, grandma, and grandpa to our house for Thanksgiving.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Evelyn Roth
My dad goes hunting in the woods to get a turkey. He uses his gun to shoot the turkey. He picks off the feathers and throws them away. He sprinkles salt on the turkey and cooks it on the stove for 10 minutes. Mom makes the mashed potatoes, some salad and some cupcakes. Then we invite my cousins, friends, aunts, uncles, and my grandparents to our house for Thanksgiving.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Dawson Curry
Sticks (Alex) goes to the store to get a turkey. Then he cooks it on the stove for 10 minutes. Sticks (Alex) makes some chicken and carrots. Mom makes some cookies for dessert. Then we invite my friends, grandma and grandpa, and some grown-ups to our house for Thanksgiving.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Abbie Bunker
Mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. Then she puts some salt on it and puts it in the oven for 20 hours. Next Dad and Mom make some potatoes and rice. We don’t have any dessert. Then we celebrate together as family and play.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Rylee Green
Mom goes to the store to buy a turkey for our Thanksgiving. She takes the feathers off and puts the turkey in the oven for 9 seconds. Mom also makes some lettuce and ice cream. Then we invite my grandmas, my grandpas, my uncles, and my aunts to Thanksgiving.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Landon Hammel
My dad goes hunting for our turkey. He uses his shotgun to get the turkey. He cuts the turkey up and puts it in the oven for 30 minutes. Dad also gets cottage cheese, chips, and blueberry pie for dessert. Then we invited grandma and grandpa, Papa and Kenny to our house for dinner.
How to Cook a Turkey
By: Lillian Meier
My mom and I went to the store to buy a turkey. We put pepper on the turkey and then we cook it on the stove for 5 hours. Mom also makes corn, pancakes, and waffles. We have ice cream for dessert. Then we invite my dad’s mom, my mom’s mom, and grandma and grandpa to our house for Thanksgiving.
Kelsey Ernst
Bellevue Elementary Schools
Turkey Story
By: Chloe Miller
Dad goes to Benders to buy our turkey. Dad will put salt on the turkey before it gets ready to cook. He will cook it in the oven for probably 20 minutes. We will also have mashed potatoes with dressing to go with our dinner. Normally, we invite grandpa and grandma along with Pete and Jodi.
Turkey Story
By: Oliva Lyons
Daddy shoots the turkey and brings it home. Sabra will put the turkey in the oven for 20 minutes. We will eat only Mac and Cheese with our turkey dinner. Maybe we would invite my cousins to come and eat with us.
Turkey Story
By: Rylee Schwager
Mom gets the turkey from my Uncle’s farm. We are going to fry the turkey in a pan. My mom will cook the turkey for 1 minute because dad does not know how to cook a turkey. Mom will also make heart-shaped pancakes and cookies to go with our Thanksgiving dinner. We will invite my grandma and grandpa to eat.
Turkey Story
By: Ella Even
Mommy gets the turkey for Thanksgiving. I do not know where she gets it because I am home when she buys it. Mommy will put some green and red stuff inside the turkey before she cooks it. Mommy will put the turkey in the oven for 6 minutes. My grandma makes the chili to go with our dinner, because grandma makes really good chili. Mommy does not really know how to make scrambled eggs, so Eli will make the eggs. We have grandma, grandpa, mommy, Eli, my sister, along with Sophie, Abby, and Jules eating our dinner together.
Turkey Story
By: Kane Barnes
My dad goes hunting for our Thanksgiving turkey. After he shoots the turkey he brings it home and cleans the turkey outside. I am not sure what he does with it after that because I usually just play with my ipad. I know he cooks it on the grill for about 5 minutes. We eat sausage and chicken with the turkey. Dave comes to eat with us.
Turkey Story
By: Harper Braet
My dad goes hunting for our turkey once he shoots it he brings it home and cleans it in the bathtub. After it's clean he cuts it up and puts it on the grill to cook for about 2 minutes. With our lunch we also eat scrambled eggs and candy. My grandma and two brothers eat Thanksgiving dinner with me.
Turkey Story
By: Maleyah Roeder
My mom buys our turkey at Benders then she brings it home and cleans it to prepare it to cook. She puts salt and pepper on the turkey then puts it in the pan then in the oven for about 5 min. We eat chicken, pizza, and mac and cheese for lunch with the turkey. After we eat we take a break then we have chocolate cake with frosting on it for dessert. My mom, dad, sisters, and brother eat with me for Thanksgiving.
Turkey Story
By: Parker Sieverding
Mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. Dad will then cook the turkey in the oven. The turkey will cook for 3 minutes. Dad will make some chicken and some scrambled eggs to go with our meal. We will invite both of my grandpas and grandma.
Turkey Story
By: Sadie Kutsch
My mom will go shopping at Walmart for our turkey. When she gets home with it she will clean it and put pepper on it before she cooks it. Mom will cut the turkey up and put it in the pan and cook it in the oven for maybe 5 minutes. With our turkey we will eat chicken, mashed potatoes, pears and for dessert we have brownies. Grandma and grandpa come over to eat with us also.
Turkey Story
By: Kora Knake
My dad will buy our turkey for Thanksgiving at Walmart this year. When we get back home mom will clean the turkey with a rag and water. After it's clean she will put something on it but I'm not so sure what it is. Then she will cook it in the oven for 3 minutes. We will eat potatoes, corn, and all kinds of dessert. Mom, dad, Kali and I eat lunch together and Tyler is there but he eats downstairs.
Turkey Story
By: Carter Higgins
My mom is going to go to the market to get our turkey. When we get home she will clean it at the sink and take all the stuff out of it. She then sprinkles it with seasoning of some kind, not sure what it is then she bakes it in the oven for 10 seconds. I would like to have meatballs and a cheeseburger with our turkey because I love to eat meat and maybe for dessert I will have ice cream and probably candy too because I like both. My cousins and both of my grandmas (because I have two of them) come to my house to eat lunch with us.
Turkey Story
By: Brycen Putman
My Grandma Sarah shoots the turkey for our Thanksgiving dinner. Grandma will peel the feathers off the turkey and throw them in the dumpster. She will then roast the turkey in the oven for 2 minutes. We will have a PB and J sandwich because I do not like turkey. We will buy broccoli and carrots to eat with the other food. Bailey and Sam will eat with us.
Turkey Story
By: Braxton Carstens
Papa will get our turkey for Thanksgiving. He goes hunting in an old field and there are a lot of turkeys. My Papa cuts all the bones out then he gets some stuff, and shakes it on top of the meat. It is usually salt that he shakes on it, and it is really good. Then Grandma cooks the turkey in the oven for probably 20 minutes. I really don’t know. We have ham salad and potato soup, chicken noodle soup, ham, and chicken legs. I really like the chicken legs. We have Gigi, grandpa, grandma, Sami (our puppy), and sometimes my uncle and aunt.
Turkey Story
By: Griffin Ruggeberg
Dad gets the turkey, but I do not know where he gets it from. Dad will pick the feathers off before we cook it. Dad will cook the turkey in the oven for 1 minute. Mom will make chicken legs to go with the turkey. My dad, mom, brother, baby and myself will eat our dinner.
Turkey Story
By: Kellen Herrig
My Grandpa will get our turkey at a store. Grandpa takes it out of the package and cleans it in the kitchen sink. He will cook the turkey in the oven for 8 minutes. We then eat our turkey with chicken and mashed potatoes. My grandpa and uncles will eat dinner with us.
Turkey Story
By: Carver Johnson
Grandma buys our turkey at the store. Then she takes it home and washes it in the sink. Grandma puts the turkey in a pan and cooks it in the oven for 20 minutes. With our turkey we will eat mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and strawberries. We will eat dinner with my mom and dad, brothers and my cousins.
Turkey Story
By: Madison Tott
My mom goes to the store and buys the turkey. I don't know what store she gets it from because she goes by herself. She then brings it home and cooks it in the crockpot for 2 minutes. Also for lunch we eat mac and cheese and ice cream with our turkey. My mom's parents come and every single one of her sisters comes to eat with us.
Turkey Story
By: Cayse Johnson
My uncle hunts for our turkey we eat at Thanksgiving dinner. After he shoots the turkey they take it to the garage and clean it. My other uncle then takes it to the campground and puts it in the crockpot for about 5 minutes. With our turkey we eat eggs and chicken. My grandma Sandra has a camper and she eats lunch with us along with my grandpa, my uncles and other grandparents.
Turkey Story
By: Jordyn Mohr
We have a stand in the middle of the timber and my dad drives my mom and I out to the stand and mom gets the turkey with a bow. After we get the turkey we take it home and my dad cleans the turkey and cuts it up. Then we put salt and pepper on it and cook it on the grill for 15 minutes if it's not done then we leave it on and cook it for 9 more minutes. We eat spaghetti and corn with the turkey after lunch for dessert we go get an oreo shake. My grandparents and mom and dad's friends come over and eat with us.
Turkey Story
By: Damian Phillips
Lilly and mom buy the turkey at the store. Riss cooks the turkey in the microwave all day. Then she takes it out so it won’t catch on fire. We have ice cream, toast, and pizza with our turkey. Lilly, Skylar, mom and Riss all eat together at my house.
Turkey Story
By: Ethan Kimball
Mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. When mom brought the turkey home, she had to chop the turkey’s head off, and cook it in the oven for 3 days. We have mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce and buns with our meal. Calista, and all of my family will eat our dinner together.
Thanksgiving Stories
Mrs. Griebel’s
Kindergarten
Adelynn Brown
My dad hunts for our turkey. We put it in the oven for 26 minutes at 25 degrees. We go to Jesse’s and Brittany’s for Thanksgiving. Tobias and Riley, the dog, celebrate with us. Mom makes pancakes and pie. Jesse and Brittany make mac and cheese. We all celebrate together.
Rogan Kilburg
My dad hunts for our turkey. He puts it in the oven for ten minutes at two degrees. I celebrate with my grandma, mom, dad, and my brothers and sisters. My mom makes pumpkin pie. Everybody sits together to eat our food.
Hans Oye
Somebody buys a turkey. We put it in the oven for about ten minutes at a scalding temperature. I celebrate with my mom, dad, and my sister. We put lettuce and tomatoes on the turkey to make it look cool. We also eat pumpkin pie and apples. My family sits at our rectangle table to eat.
Alexis Weis
I celebrate Thanksgiving with my mom and dad and brothers and sister. We go to the community center. I think we eat turkey. We eat strawberries, chips, grapes, applesauce, and corn. Grandma, Grandpa, my aunts, uncles, and a lot of cousins eat with us. We all sit at different tables to eat.
Lauren Schuster
My mom buys our turkey. She puts it in the oven for ten minutes or so at a medium temperature. I celebrate with my mom, dad, and baby sister. We eat turkey and some other food I don’t remember. We all sit at a table together to eat.
Eisleigh Rowan
My dad hunts for our turkey. Grandma and Grandpa make it on the grill. They cook it for forty or fifty minutes at five degrees. My cousins, aunts, and uncles also come to Grandma and Grandpa’s. My aunt Erin brings potato salad and Beth brings lettuce, vegetables, and dressing. My mom makes cinnamon pie, little pumpkin pies, and a blueberry pie. Some people eat on the couch and some people eat at a table.
Lilah Dierksen
My dad hunts for our turkey. He cooks it in the oven for forty minutes at forty-one degrees. We go to Nana and Papa’s house. My uncle Evan and my aunt Erica also come. They bring steak to eat. My aunt Maggie and uncle G.R. also come. They bring eggs. My mom brings noodles. They sit at a table while me and my brother sit on the floor and have a picnic.
Braxton Gilmore
My dad buys our turkey at the store. Grandma puts it in the oven for maybe one hour. We go to my grandma’s house. We watch the Thanksgiving Day parade on TV. My aunt Brittany comes, too. Grandma makes corn and some other food. We all sit at a table and eat together.
Audrina Huseman
My mom buys our turkey for Thanksgiving. She puts it in the oven for 100 hours at 510 degrees. We go to my grandma’s house. My cousins go there, too. Grandma makes corn and bacon. We all eat outside at a picnic table.
Lia D’Souza
My mom or dad buys our Thanksgiving turkey from a store. They cook it in the oven for a little bit at a medium temperature. I stay at home with my mom, dad, and sister. We also eat corn with our turkey. We eat our food at our kitchen table.
Delainy Mottet
My dad goes hunting with a gun for our Thanksgiving turkey. Mom cooks it in the oven for one hour. We go to Scott and Janet’s house. My cousins and my grandpa and grandma are also there. Scott and Janet make eggs. Grandma and Grandpa bring potatoes and corn. Mom makes pies for us. Some of us eat at a big table and some of us eat on the couch. I play tag outside with my cousins and my little sister.
Ian Teply
Uncle Jerod shoots our turkey. Jerod cooks the turkey on a grill for fifteen minutes at 200 degrees. We go to Aunt Tammy’s and Jerod’s house. Great grandma Teply, my family, Ava, and Will all celebrate together. My mom makes corn on the cob and apple pie. Tammy and Jerod make steak for us, too. We also eat corn and mashed potatoes. We all eat together at the dinner table so we can talk together.
Tinley Felderman
We don’t eat turkey for Thanksgiving. Sometimes we have chicken. My mom cooks our chicken for a medium amount of time. My mom, dad, my brother Paxton, and I stay home. Sometimes my mom makes noodles. My family watches TV and we eat our food at the kitchen table.
Kiptynn Endriss
My grandma buys our turkey. She cooks it on the stove for 20 hours at 22 degrees. My cousins, aunts, and uncles come over. My mom brings drinks for us and sometimes banana bread. We also eat corn, mashed potatoes, and pie. My cousins and I play hide and go seek. The adults sit at a table and the kids sit on the floor to eat.
Harper Griebel
My dad hunts for our turkey. Mom or dad cook the turkey in the oven for a little bit. We stay home to celebrate Thanksgiving. Mom and Dad also make mashed potatoes and corn. My whole family plays games together and we go outside and play in the leaves. We sit at our kitchen table to eat our food.
Matthew Losik
My brother Jordan shoots our turkey. Grandma cooks the turkey in the oven for fifteen minutes at five degrees. We go to my grandma’s house to eat. My grandma makes all of our food. We also eat shrimp and chicken. We play games like Trap the Mouse and Pie in the Face. I love that game! We all eat our food at the kitchen table.
Bentley Budde-Heiar
My dad hunts for our turkey. He cooks it in the oven for a long time. We stay at home for Thanksgiving with Mom, Dad, and my sisters. We also eat mashed potatoes, corn, beans with ranch dressing, and ice cream. We sit at our kitchen table to eat.
Cole Michels
Dad hunts for our Thanksgiving turkey. Grandma cooks it in the oven for sixty minutes at seventy degrees. We go to Grandma Gail’s to eat. My other grandma and grandpa go there, too. My mom makes brownies for us. Grandma also makes potatoes and corn. My sister and I play kitchen and doctor. We all eat at Grandma’s back table.
Michael Noble
Justin, Koltin, and Grandpa hunt for our turkey. My GG cooks it in the oven for fourteen hours. She sticks a temperature needle in it to make sure it is hot. We eat it at GG’s house. We also eat deer meat, corn, and chocolate. We play rocket leaf and Halo and a lot of other games. Some people eat on the couch and some of us sit at the table.
Koltin Detwiler
My grandma buys our turkey at the store. She cooks it on the stove for fifteen minutes. My aunts, uncles, and cousins come to my grandma’s house. They bring salad and some turkey. Mom brings pumpkin pie. We also eat mashed potatoes and egg salad. My cousins and I ride our bikes before we eat. We all sit at Grandma’s kitchen table.
Carver Klein
My dad hunts for our turkey. My mom cooks it in the oven for five minutes at fifty degrees. We stay at our house and my grandma comes over. My grandma brings a turkey cake. We also eat hot dogs. We sit and eat our food at the kitchen table. Then we roast marshmallows when it gets dark.
Wesley Mortenson
My dad hunts for our Thanksgiving turkey. He cooks it on the grill for five minutes at 100 degrees. We go to my grandma’s house to celebrate. We also eat chicken, hamburger, fruit, vegetables, and pie. I play with my brothers and sisters until it’s time to eat. We all sit at the kitchen table to eat our food.
