The BookWorm in Bellevue is hosting a big event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Nationally-known sand artist and Dune Jewelry Founder & CEO Holly Daniels Christensen will be in town to sign copies of her new book, ‘Happiness Comes in Waves.’
Christensen, will also join The BookWorm owner Sheila Hargrave for a trunk show featuring special customized jewelry not found anywhere else.
The collection will feature Dune Jewelry’s most popular collection, handmade with sand and elements from favorite local and worldwide destinations, including a Wave Necklace hand inlaid with shells from the Bellevue’s former Button Factory on south Riverview.
“Many people think of Dune Jewelry as just beach or coastal jewelry. They don’t necessarily expect to find a Dune Jewelry premium retailer in an inland Iowa town of 2,300 people, surrounded by cornfields,” said Hargrave. “That’s what makes this book signing and trunk show so special and unique.”
Dune Jewelry creates experiential jewelry, and Hargrave and the BookWorm have created a destination. Customers from miles around capture their memories and experiences via The BookWorm’s custom collection of Dune Jewelry.
Handmade using Mississippi River sand from Bellevue, crushed shells from the historic Bellevue Button Factory, or even crushed corn kernels from the local cornfields, The BookWorm has a locally curated collection of Dune Jewelry and takes custom-made orders.
“The best part about selling Dune is the look on the customer’s face when you hand them their special piece of jewelry. You know in that moment that both their heart and mine are happy,” said Hargrave.
Dune Jewelry has hosted hundreds of Trunk Shows over the past decade at premium retailers' storefronts. This is the third time the Dune Jewelry representatives will have come to Bellevue; and the second time that the Dune Jewelry founder and CEO has visited The BookWorm in person.
During the book signing and truck show this Saturday, Hargrave said that The BookWorm will be giving away a free sunburst necklace made of aqua marine with every purchase of $125 or more. There will also be a raffle for a hand-crafted wave necklace from Dune Jewelry.
As well as the book signing and trunk show, Hargrave is also marking 24 years since opening The Bookworm in Bellevue, which may be the smallest town in Iowa with an independent book store downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.