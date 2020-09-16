Ray Bahr and Avelda Hankemeier were married on Sept. 20, 1948, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew. They will quietly observe their 72nd anniversary Sept. 20, 2020.
The couple farmed near Spragueville for the first seven years of their married life.
In March 1956 they bought Honey Locust Farm at Cottonville, Iowa, working the land until moving to Andrew in 1987 when their son Galen began his farming career.
They have four children: Patricia (and Milt) Cornelius of Andrew, Duane (and Diane) Bahr of Andrew, Galen, deceased; and Joann (and Craig) Sieverding of Bellevue, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Their children know how much Ray and Avelda enjoy receiving mail and hearing from everyone. They would like to request cards and best wishes be sent to them at P.O. Box 35, Andrew, IA 52030
