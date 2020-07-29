The modified 71st annual Hankemeier family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 2. Family members do not want the annual event disrupted, so they created a new plan for 2020, a road trip!
Families are invited to take a road trip to Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew between the hours of noon - 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, sign the guest book and pick-up a keepsake bookmark, a reminder of the reunion of 2020.
The normal reunion, the gathering of families, the delicious food, laughter, story sharing, and photo taking will not happen this year, but plans will be made in anticipation for the 2021 reunion.
Family members participating in this year’s road trip are from the local area and across the country.
Last year’s 70th Hankemeier reunion was attended by 140 family members.
