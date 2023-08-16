Do you like native plants? Do you want to explore one of the highest quality prairies around?
On Wednesday August 23 at 6:30 p.m., join Ray Hamilton, Jackson County Conservation Naturalist Tony Vorwald, and the Iowa Prairie Network to experience the Hamilton (Codfish Hollow) prairie.
Hamilton Prairie is located across the road from Codfish Hollow Barnstormer’s parking lot 35th St &, 288th Ave, IA 52060.
Ray and Tony will share their knowledge of prairie ecology on a guided hike through the prairie. This area has been managed as a local biological preserve for 36 years and is home a unique and diverse set of native plants.
Participants come dressed for the conditions, wear long pants, and bring a bottle of water. Registration required 48 hours in advance. To register Email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov or call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783.
