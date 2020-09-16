On Tuesday September 22nd at 6 pm join Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation for a guided walk through remnant and reconstructed prairie. Ray will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Enjoy early fall native prairie plants and the prairie in seed. This area has been managed as a local biological preserve for 34 years and is home a unique and diverse set of native plants.
Wear good walking shoes, long pants recommended and dress for the weather, and practice social distancing while participating. Registration is Required. Call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register. The Hamilton Prairie is located NE of Maquoketa across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.
Travel 1 mile north of Maquoketa on Hwy 62, turn right (east) on 35th Street, turn left (north) on 288th Ave, travel 1/4 mile to gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.